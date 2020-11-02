Have your Elf a very merry Christmas: Singing telegrams spread festive cheer in absence of live panto

A team of singing elves is set to deliver festive cheer to doorsteps across Northern Ireland in the run-up to Christmas.

At a time when it's becoming more difficult to access live music, The Elfagram Project has been created to allow you to send the very special gift of live festive music to someone you care about.

And in keeping with 'elf & safety' regulations during the pandemic, the elves who are all professional entertainers will put on a social distanced live performance outside your home.

The project which aims to reignite the lost tradition of singing telegrams has been created by Fleur Mellor, who along with her well-known musical director husband Peter Corry, brings us the Christmas spectacular Music Box each year.

With Christmas concerts and pantomimes cancelled across Northern Ireland, Fleur hopes her idea for an 'elfagram' service will fill some of this void as well as provide welcome work to local actors and performers.

Elf

She says: "Our elves love to sing and dance and just like the rest of us, this has been a strange year for them.

"They are really looking forward to being able to perform, socially distanced of course, at doorways across the province, to bring a smile and a song to young and old at this most wonderful time of year."

Fleur, a professional choreographer who works in her husband's company Peter Corry Productions, is used to bringing huge sell-out shows to stages across the world. As Covid-19 saw theatres and concert halls close and Christmas shows cancelled, Fleur has been trying to come up with a way to bring some cheer to the festive season.

Fleur Mellor and musical director husband Peter Corry

She admits: "I has this crazy idea in the middle of the night and got up and sent myself an email and when I read it the next morning I thought, 'Maybe this could work'.

"Currently live music events aren't happening so I thought it would be a great way to get music to people and allow them to still feel completely safe.

"Especially for people who have been shielding or just not going out because they don't feel safe, this is something which will be personal, it's safe and it will put a smile on their face.

"We have a small army of elves ready as there are a lot of performers out of work and this would traditionally have been a very busy time of the year for them.

"I thought it would be a great way for performers who are out of work to connect with people again and use their skills and talents. "

Elf

The elves have already been practising a repertoire of 12 favourite festive tunes for people to choose from.

Elves visiting younger children will carry a mail bag so that they can post their letters to Santa.

Each elf will also deliver a personal message from the person sending the singing elfagram.

Fleur adds: "The elves are practising daily to ensure they have just the right song to perform for your loved one and so far we've mastered a number of amazing Christmas tunes, including classics such as Silent Night and White Christmas along with more modern-day festive favourites such as Let it Go and Fairytale of New York.

"All you have to do is choose your song and book your time slot, while ensuring that your loved one will be at home for the Elfagram to be delivered.

"The elves are also popping backwards and forwards to the North Pole to help Santa out with a few merry tunes and keep the rest of the elves on their toes so it is also possible for them to take those all-important Santa letters straight back to the big man himself."

Fleur hopes that the idea of a singing elf will appeal to young and old alike and help spread festive cheer.

She adds: "I hope people will take this opportunity to send some love, whether that is to a grandparent, child or a special friend to show them that you are thinking of them even though you may not be with them.

"More than anything we all need a special Christmas to look forward to and we hope that our elfagrams will add a new element of sparkle to what has been a very strange year for all." Initially available in Belfast and the surrounding area, Fleur will not rule out sending her elves further afield if demand is there.

To book an elf go to www.elfagram.co.uk