Home where the art is for Co Down illustrator

A yearning for her native Northern Ireland while studying away inspired Co Down artist's prints of local icons

Artist Helen Marshall loves to capture the best of Northern Ireland in her illustrations.

She creates prints of iconic cityscapes, local landmarks and famous food and drink brands. Much of her business is from people living away from Northern Ireland who want a reminder of home on their walls, whether it be an image of the Belfast skyline or a sketch of a bottle of Bushmills.

The 29-year-old from Co Down was inspired to create the artwork while studying at university across the water in Scotland.

“When I was at university I definitely was very homesick, especially when I was in Glasgow,” says Helen.

“I’m definitely a home bird. I think that kind of feeling made me want to do drawings from home. I would do Northern Irish stuff rather than Scottish. I love home, it’s a great wee place.

“My mum used to send things over. Sometimes she’d send a box with a loaf of Veda and Punjana tea in it.”

Helen's print of Mussenden Temple

Some of Helen’s most popular prints are her collages of home-grown food and drink items — including the likes of Tayto cheese and onion, fifteens and an Ulster Fry.

“I put out a poll on Instagram asking: if you’re from Northern Ireland or Ireland, whatever you want to say, what’s your favourite food? What would you want to see on a print?

“Loads and loads of people responded. I already had a list myself but tweaked it based on what people wanted on it.

“Tayto was always the top one. There was a bit of debate about the Ulster Fry and whether there should be beans on it or not. That was probably the only controversial one,” she says.

Another inspiration for the artist was time spent in her formative years along the North Coast in the seaside towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Castlerock.

Helen likes to create images that evoke memories of her childhood, whether it be the Giant’s Causeway, Mussenden Temple, Barry’s Amusements or Morellis ice-cream.

“My granny and granda had a caravan up north and we went up, I think every weekend, when the park was open. And every summer.

“It’s probably where a lot of the inspiration came from, running about up there whenever we were younger.

“It’s beautiful up there, even when the weather’s bad I just think it’s the best place ever,” she says.

Collection of Helen's prints, inspired by Northern Ireland

Since graduating from university in Glasgow, Helen divides her time between her mum’s house in Ballygowan and her flat in Edinburgh that she shares with her partner.

Having gained her degree in anatomy, she now works as a medical writer and is working towards a PhD in neuroscience, while keeping up with her artwork in the evenings and weekends.

“I always loved art in school and I think at that time you were sort of told, ‘Oh there’s not really jobs in that, so why would you do that?’

“And actually I think now there’s more jobs probably doing that than there are doing the science stuff that I went to uni for.

“It wasn’t as accessible whenever I was in school. You had to be in a gallery, whereas now you can set up your whole thing (online).”

Helen talks about how the internet and social media has opened up doors for her to market and sell her artwork.

“I probably should have just stuck with the art, but I love doing science too. I’m really lucky I get to do something that I enjoy as both my jobs,” she explains.

The artwork started out as a hobby after pursuing her career in science. She wanted to return to her love for drawing and painting.

Northern Irish/Irish food and drink colour print

After sketching some pieces for friends, she decided to set up on Etsy and sell her work online.

“The first couple of things I did were for friends. I started out doing pictures of people’s dogs and that was just from one of my mates asking me to do it.

“And then I think the rest of it came from looking around at home and asking what could I design here? So I set up an Instagram and started selling them on Etsy and then it snowballed from there.

“Now I do it because I think the prints look nice and I enjoy doing them more than anything,” she says.

Helen uses a mixture of sketching with pen or pencil on paper, with digital techniques on her iPad, and painting with watercolours to create the artwork.

“A lot of the skylines are done digitally,” she reveals. “I still do a lot of drawing too but a lot of it is digital which is brilliant.

“I do a lot of watercolours as well and then some pen and ink ones and sometimes I’ll scan them in, edit them a bit and sort of tweak them in Photoshop before going on to print them. I print everything myself here (at home).

“I do a lot of acrylic and oil painting as well but I don’t sell any of that yet, maybe that’s something for this year.”

Collection of Helen's prints, inspired by Northern Ireland

Alongside the illustrations of her homeland, the artist has created prints of iconic skylines from other cities throughout the world including Glasgow, London and New York.

“Every time I go somewhere I try and do a new one. And a lot of the inspiration comes from customers as well, sometimes a customer will ask: ‘Would you do one of New York or can you do Singapore?’

“I’ve had a couple of people message me saying: ‘I’m planning on proposing, could you send me a picture of the place we’re getting engaged?’

“A lot of the custom ones are surprises for people, so the customer will ask for a skyline with a whole bunch of different places in it, and it will be for an anniversary or a gift for the wedding morning.

“So those type of ones stick out to me when it’s for a big life event, which is really nice.”

North Coast of Northern Ireland landmarks print

The County Down woman loves creating the cityscapes and food prints with her tried-and-tested methods, but she’s planning to branch out in the future with new mediums such as canvas and oil paints.

“I just kind of work in my living room, and I’ve a wee tiny box room where my printers are. I would love to have a studio and start throwing paint at canvases.”

Balancing her illustrations with her medical writing job and PhD studies, Helen is a busy woman but she wouldn’t have it any other way, and loves being in a position to use her talents for art and science — two subjects that don’t often go hand-in-hand.

“It’s chock-a-block at the minute, I think this year is going to be crazy, it’s good to be busy,” she adds.

For more information, search HLMillustrations on Etsy