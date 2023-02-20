How NI woman’s handmade teddy bears are proving a global hit

Carol Conley’s unique teddy bears have been in Guatemala and on a billionaire’s yacht

It was a passing comment from her grandmother 20 years ago that set Carol Conley on a teddy bear making journey, with more than 1,800 creations.

“I began designing my own bears in 2002 when my grandmother Ellie asked me to make her a bear to keep her company in her wee flat in Coleraine,” Carol says.

“I had a piece of lovely faux fur and I thought that would make a great teddy bear if I could just design a teddy bear, and I did. I sat on the floor in my kitchen and designed it from pieces of cardboard and it was the ugliest bear you ever saw, but she absolutely loved it.”

The Antrim woman (60) set up an online page to sell her work and took a stall at the Causeway Specialty Market. She developed a loyal local customer base and came to the attention of international shoppers online.

“I get a lot of American customers, South America, New Mexico, Australia, Europe, Canada, Boston, New York… Ohio was my last one that went out.

“I put them up on Facebook, and I have an Etsy page but my local customers come direct to me.

“I did the Jon Snow Game of Thrones bear. I’ve actually sent three of them to America already. They love Jon Snow, they are just mad about Game of Thrones and the fact that I take the pictures up at the Dark Hedges before I send the bear, they know the bear is actually made at the place where Game of Thrones was filmed.

Carol's Jon Snow inspired teddy

“I was inspired because of his outfit, I wanted mine to look the exact same. For the leather dress, I was actually able to source the leather he wears. It was almost the same, it was the same print. I did a wee shield and I put the logos and all on.”

Carol’s bears range from 12 inches up to 3.5ft and the manufacturing process takes anything from six to 30 hours, depending on the size and detail involved. The artist suffers from health issues and she finds handmaking bears therapeutic.

“We live in a farmhouse, it’s not an actual farm, but it’s a farmhouse and we’ve got outhouses and I’ve turned one into a studio,” Carol explains.

“I use a 1932 Singer treadle sewing machine for most of my work and it never misses a stitch.

“I suffer from really bad depression and anxiety, that’s why I stay at home. I don’t really go out much and it’s like a therapy for me. It’s a great form of mindfulness.”

Keen to give back to the local community, Carol has donated her artworks to shops across Coleraine. She has also handmade teddies for impoverished children in South America.

“I did a lot of charity work and I’ve raised over £6,000,” she says. “There was a lady contacted me, she was heading to Guatemala and she asked me would I supply some bears for the children out there. I gave her six of them to take with her. I have a beautiful photo of that, of one of the wee girls holding the bear.”

Seeing how people react to her work is one of the reasons why Carol loves her job. She recalls being asked by a mother to create a memento using a dress that had belonged to her 10-year-old daughter who had passed away.

“That was nerve-wracking, because this was something that was really personal,” Carol admits. “But I cut the dress down and made her the bear, and she cried her eyes out.”

Carol's teddy bear studio

On another occasion Carol created a teddy for a local woman whose father had passed away, incorporating his clothing.

“She burst into tears when she saw the bear, and she hugged it and hugged it,” the artist says. “It just reminded her so much of her father and it took pride of place.”

Other commissions include one from a Ballymena couple for a miniature bride and groom that sat at the top table on their wedding day, and a recent one for a luxury yacht owner in Florida

“That has been really amazing,” Carol says. “I had been contacted by a billionaire to do five bears.

“He said, ‘Your work is extraordinary’, he really was mad about the bears. It’s an exciting thing because loads of people are going to see my bears that wouldn’t normally get a chance to see them.”

For more from Carol see @emerald.bears on Instagram and Facebook, or EmeraldbearsShop on Etsy. Her teddies start from £45.