Husband and wife team launch clothing line aimed at helping people open up about mental health

Shaun and Priscilla with their line of T-shirts. Shaun says he knows from personal experience how much speaking out can unburden sufferers. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Shaun and Priscilla with their line of T-shirts. Shaun says he knows from personal experience how much speaking out can unburden sufferers. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

The clothing is based on encouraging people to wear their feelings on their chest. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Shaun and Priscilla with their line of T-shirts. Shaun says he knows from personal experience how much speaking out can unburden sufferers. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Shaun and Priscilla with their line of T-shirts. Shaun says he knows from personal experience how much speaking out can unburden sufferers. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

During lockdown husband and wife team Shaun and Priscilla Byrne were having a discussion about prevalent mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, and their desire to open up the conversation in the public sphere.

Out of these chats, the idea for a new business venture was born and Feelz clothing was launched last month.

The Portadown-based company’s ethos is centred around encouraging people to wear their feelings on their chest which will hopefully act as a conversation starter. The designs feature the words: Love, Depression, Anxiety, Hero.

Shaun, who has suffered from anxiety and depression most of his adult life, says talking about his emotions “definitely helps him” and he encourages others to start the conversation.

“Depression has featured strongly in my life and has been something I have battled with for a long time,” he says.

“I felt these emotions from a very young age, I was 16, 17. They come and go and are worse at times than others. I’ve had bouts of depression where you just feel as if you want to stay in bed and you don’t want to engage with the things you normally love.

“I have always been open and honest with my wife and family about my feelings, which has helped me so much.”

As a young man growing up Shaun felt an inherent expectation to be strong which made discussing how he was feeling quite difficult.

“We’ve been told for so long as children... I know my generation was told, if you have any deep emotions, we weren’t told to bottle them up, but in a way we were, you know: ‘Man up’, ‘What are you crying for?’ You were told to stop in a way, to stop wearing your heart on your sleeve and to hold your cards close to your chest,” Shaun says.

“We have a little heart logo on the sleeve of our designs as a subtle way of saying wear your heart on your sleeve. And to try and get people to actually do that is the next step.”

Reflecting on his youth, Shaun says: “My family and I have a lot of very sad history associated with mental health problems and anxiety.

“I’ve seen a level of depression at an early age and how that affected people, in not wanting to get out of bed or interact with the things they normally love, or maybe not wanting to have their dinner due to loss of appetite.

“When you see these things when you are young, you realise not everything is as it seems. Everyone is smiling and making jokes but behind closed doors there’s a lot of bad emotions being felt.

“And, as with many families in Northern Ireland, sadly, suicide has left a gaping hole and untold trauma on my own family.” PIPS Charity offer support to people who are considering ending their own lives, and to family and friends who have been touched by suicide.

It’s a charity close to Shaun’s heart as he availed of the counselling service 10 years ago when his mother passed away. He is delighted to announce a new partnership with the organisation.

“Feelz will be giving a portion of our profits to PIPS. Ten years ago I was using PIPS when there were more hard days than good days. PIPS were fantastic, I think I did eight weeks in total and it really helped me. Now I’m giving a portion of the profits to the charity and will run sponsored campaigns throughout the year as well to try and raise money for them.

“The charity that we are involved with, and will be growing with, they are one of the main reasons that I am the success that I am now.

“I have grown two companies and whenever I look back on it, PIPS has given me the building blocks to be able to feel and push past my personal blocks, to try and make a success of myself and create independence for me and my family.”

The entrepreneurial couple also own media company Design Stics and their combined skillset informs Feelz.

“As a graphic designer Priscilla told me the type of designs she would like and I helped to formulate the messaging,” Shaun says.

“We have used the emotions in our design concepts; love, depression, anxiety and hero, as the cornerstone of the Feelz brand, as these are the emotions most of us feel on a day-to-day basis.

“We are hoping that by wearing the words, this might act as an opener to a difficult conversation that otherwise might have gone unnoticed.

“We hope that this might help people with hard, negative emotions to start to talk about them, and to realise that these feelings do not define you anymore.”

One aspect of the design is a broken box that surrounds each of the words.

“The design was Priscilla’s idea,” Shaun explains.

“She wanted to create a box around the emotion without encapsulating it. People have different levels of depression and anxiety.

“People can interpret it in any way they want to interpret it. With the line through the middle of the word, it leaves it open to be filled in, in whatever way they want to fill it in. That’s the general idea behind it.”

“One of our T-shirt designs, ‘Depression: Survive it, don’t hide it’ really hits home for many people,” Shaun continues.

“We want more people to open up and talk about how this disease can affect us, and the hope is once we do that, the less control it has over us. ‘Anxiety: stop, just breath’ is a further design.

“More often than not, most of us spend far too much of our time worrying or concerning ourselves, it has been proven that a simple breathing exercise can curb anxiety feelings. We’ve also got Hero and Love because we want people to feel empowered and feel love.”

Since the company launch, its founders have received positive feedback about the brand from customers and they have high hopes for the future.

“We want to have more emotions — up to 10 in total, and to build the range potentially in to hoodies, jackets and beanie hats and things like that.

“We are trying to get a few influencers on board here in the UK and Ireland, and then we want to get a few influencers in America. We could help people in America too, but that is definitely a couple of years down the road. We want to try and go internationally across the world if we can.”

Feelz T-shirts cost £24.99 and are available from feelzclothing.co.uk