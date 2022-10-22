‘I can’t believe our cheeky wee monkey has gone’: Belfast boy (5) took sick on day out and died less than 24 hours later

Belfast mum Joanne Corry thought her son Lucius had a stomach bug when he began feeling unwell during a family outing to Funtasia waterpark in Drogheda.

Less than 24 hours later, her “wee cheeky monkey” was no longer with her after suffering a cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning aged just five.

Joanne and Lucius’ doting dad John are now raising money for two local support groups in their son’s memory and want to tell his story to warn parents how quickly children can deteriorate when they’re unwell.

Lucius Corry all dressed up ahead of Pride

Investigations are still ongoing into what caused Lucius’ sudden death, but initial post-mortem results suggest he may have been suffering from a virus or septicaemia.

“I still can’t believe he’s gone,” says Joanne (46), whose home in the Markets area is full of photos of her boy. “I keep expecting him to run in.

“He was such a cheeky monkey; he was into everything. He loved torturing his daddy by taking his car keys or shouting ‘hello’ out the windows at the neighbours.”

Joanne has three grown-up children — Podrick (29), Liam (28) and Cora-Rose (19) — who all doted on their little brother. She and John (46) spent 10 years trying for a baby and had “given up” when Lucius came along.

“John got a wee surprise just after his 40th birthday,” says Joanne. “I told him I was pregnant, and he said, ‘Yeah, right’ so I gave him the pregnancy test and said, ‘Happy 40th’.

“We were both over the moon. John has adopted my daughter Cora-Rose, but we were 10 years trying for a child together.”

Lucius was born by C-section on December 9, 2016, and Joanne and John immediately spotted that his features suggested he had Down syndrome.

“They called me over to meet him, and he looked like me — he had my eyes,” says John. “But I could see he was going to be a wee bit different."

Tests confirmed that Lucius had Down syndrome and had been born with two holes in his heart. One of them went on to close naturally, but he was awaiting possible surgery on the other when he died.

Lucius grew into a huge personality, entertaining his family with his singing and dancing. Cora-Rose is an Irish dancing champion, and she loved teaching her little brother to point his toes.

“He loved nursery rhymes,” remembers legal secretary Joanne. “His favourites were Five Cheeky Monkeys, Old MacDonald and Twinkle, Twinkle.

“The whole family adored him, Cora-Rose idolised him and he loved going to soft play with his brothers. He’d started at Harberton Special School and was doing well.”

In the months leading up to his death, Lucius was his usual cheeky self, plotting to steal his favourite yoghurts from the fridge and dressing in a rainbow bowtie and T-shirt to attend Belfast Pride.

On Saturday, August 6, Joanne took him to Funtasia, but after a short time in the soft play area he wanted to get back into his pram, which was out of character.

When he started vomiting, she took him home and at around 6.30pm called the out-of-hours service.

“When the doctor called back, I told him I’d given Lucius Calpol and was syringing water,” Joanne says. “He said it sounded like a wee bug and to keep doing what I was doing.”

After an unsettled start to the night, Joanne and John ended up taking Lucius out to their car around 3am and went for a drive.

John explains: “Usually, being in the car sent him straight to sleep — you’d put him in the car and he’d be out cold. But after 20 minutes it wasn’t really helping so we went back home.

“He was still wide awake; we were talking about going to Funky Monkeys.”

The events of the following hours happened so fast that Joanne and John are still reeling. After pointing to his tummy and saying “oww”, Lucius had a small nosebleed and then became lethargic.

His parents decided to take him to the Royal Victoria Hospital at around 4.30am, thinking he may have a urinary tract infection, but as they were getting ready, Joanne noticed her son’s lips turning blue.

Joanne and John Corry at home in Belfast

“I shouted to John and we just grabbed him and ran for the car,” says Joanne. “We flew down the road and onto the Westlink.

“When we got to the hospital, we stopped outside A&E. John was flashing his lights and beeping his horn. A doctor ran out and got us through into resus.”

For 45 minutes Joanne and John sat in the corridor in terror as medics worked on their son.

“At one point, the doctor came out and said Lucius had suffered a cardiac arrest and that they were trying to resuscitate him,” says Joanne. “It was desperate. He said they were doing everything they possibly could.”

Fifteen minutes later, the couple were called in to see Lucius and told nothing more could be done.

“It was horrific. They’d tried everything. Even the nurses were crying their eyes out,” recalls Joanne. “The staff were brilliant that night, absolutely brilliant. They tried everything and they were so kind to us.

“We called our family and they all came down. Cora-Rose was in absolute bits. We said goodbye and I sang to him — You Are My Sunshine. I was telling him he was mummy’s wee duck. I just couldn’t believe it was happening.”

Lucius’s funeral was held on August 12, less than a week after he was playing in Funtasia. Mourners were asked to wear a splash of pink because it was his favourite colour.

Lucius Corry

His grave at Roselawn is now decorated with cheeky monkeys, butterflies, Spider-Man toys and sleeping bunnies, and Joanne visits every day, singing to her son and telling him what’s going on at home.

She says: “I went to a medium the other day. My daddy, who died three years ago, came through and Lucius was with him. That gives me some comfort, knowing he’s with my daddy.”

The family is now hosting a fundraiser at the Balmoral Hotel on November 5 to raise money for Families Ups and Downs, and Kids Together Belfast — two organisations that supported Lucius.

“We want to tell his story,” adds Joanne. “If we can help one other family be aware of things like septicaemia and viruses and how dangerous they can be, then that’s something.

“If in doubt, trust your instinct and go to the hospital. Lucius means ‘my light’ in Irish, and that’s what he was to us.”