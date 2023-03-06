‘I never thought I’d be running my own business at age of 24’

PT Jake sees seed of an idea flourish into his dream venture after teaming up with start-up fund to open boxing gym

Jake received help from the Go For It programme

Belfast personal trainer Jake McBride has turned his passion for fitness into a knock-out business with the launch of his very own boutique boxing gym, Hooked Belfast.

The mental health advocate received help from the Go For It programme in association with Belfast City Council.

“Many people assume boxing is an aggressive sport, but this is not the case,” says Jake.

“Boxing is a combat sport which means you learn to hit and not get hit through beautiful footwork and head movement that’s achieved through repetition from taking various boxing classes. This is something that I really love about the sport and the reason I’m ‘hooked’ to it.”

Hooked Belfast was launched in January after Jake identified a gap in the market for an innovative boutique boxing gym in Northern Ireland. The space now offers small group personal training, box camps and one-to-one sessions.

The personal trainer was self-employed, renting space in another gym and training people in their homes.

“I knew the time was right to launch Hooked Belfast, and after seeing a social media post from the business start-up programme Go For It, I reached out and got some amazing support. I was provided with a business advisor, and they helped me take the idea for Hooked and transform it into an actual business.”

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black, Jake McBride and Robbie Jamison, business advisor at East Belfast Enterprise

For him, the sport’s benefits are numerous, incorporating physical, mental and emotional bonuses.

“Boxing is a great sport for promoting self-discipline, improving fitness and managing weight all while strengthening and toning your body,” says Jake.

Having faced his own mental health struggles, he realised that when he was boxing, he felt happy and noticed a significant improvement in his mental health and overall wellbeing as a result.

“With regards to the emotional benefits of boxing, I’ve found that it’s a real mood-boosting mechanism and is great for increasing energy levels and really just improving your own self-esteem.

“But for me the biggest and most important benefit has been mentally. I struggle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and anxiety and I find that boxing can really help concentrate my mind and keep these feelings and intruding thoughts at bay. That’s why I wanted to share my knowledge and passion for boxing through this service, so others could experience these same benefits.

“(Since launching) my mental health has never been better, I’m very proud of how far I’ve come and my business is a constant reminder of this. My outlook on life is now very positive.

“Hooked Belfast already has a fantastic group of members and a great community feel, I’ve built a member’s club and everyone feels like a family and that’s something I’m really proud of.

“I have lots of ideas and plans on how I would like to develop Hooked even further.”

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and support to develop a business plan that helps entrepreneurs turn their ideas into commercial businesses.

“I never really thought I’d be running my own business at the age of 24. It is getting easier, and I do feel proud of what I have achieved in such a short space of time,” says Jake.

“I enjoy the freedom of being able to make my own decisions while creating a community of people who want to try something a little bit different from existing gyms across the city.”

Jake encourages anyone with a business idea to take that leap and turn their idea into a reality, adding: “If you’ve got an idea and want to start a business, I think you should go for it. You’ll never know until you try, and if you’re passionate and have ambition, you’ll succeed at whatever you go for.”

■ If you have a business idea you’d like to develop, or if you are thinking about starting a business, contact the Go For It programme on: 0800 027 0639 or visit: www.goforitni.com. For information on Hooked Belfast, see www.instagram.com/hookedbelfast_