‘Ignoring dementia won’t make it go away’ – son says mum’s diagnosis was a relief that opened doors for support

Son of Alzheimer’s sufferer says support he received for mum has been invaluable as he urges other families to get all help they can

Patsy had been struggling with memory loss and other symptoms for years

Many people dread a diagnosis of dementia, but for Michael Nixon from Downpatrick, hearing that word was “like a weight off my shoulders”.

His beloved mum Patsy (81) had been struggling with memory loss and other symptoms for years — but doctors initially put it down to “old age” and Michael discovered she had also been missing her medical appointments.

When Patsy moved in with Michael (63) and his wife Joanne (58) 15 months ago, following the death of his father, the couple realised she needed a lot of assistance with day-to-day tasks.

Finally being told his mum had dementia in April 2022 was “a relief” and Michael says he only wishes she had been diagnosed sooner.

“I think a lot of people are scared about a dementia diagnosis — there’s still a stigma attached,’ he explains. “But you have to remember that diagnosis opens so many doors in terms of support.

“We now have a social worker, and an occupational therapist, and Mum goes to a monthly coffee morning for people living with dementia, which she really enjoys. Myself and Joanne did a carers’ information course run by the Alzheimer’s Society NI and that was invaluable in helping us understand how to manage things at home.”

September 21 is World Alzheimer’s Awareness Day and Michael is telling his story in the hopes of helping other families who may be working towards a dementia diagnosis for a loved one.

“My advice is don’t delay,” he says. “Keep pushing and keep asking for help. Relatives are much more likely to spot the early signs of dementia than a doctor who may only see the patient occasionally.

“Ignoring dementia won’t make it go away — if it’s happening then it’s happening so you might as well access the support that’s available, rather than being left on your own to cope.”

Although Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia are currently incurable, there is medication that in some cases can slow the progression of the condition. Michael explains: “Mum has now been prescribed medication to slow her dementia and my first thought was, ‘This should have happened years ago’. It felt like a missed opportunity, because we were noticing the first signs of her illness 12 years ago. There’s no guarantee that things would be different now if she’d got the medication earlier, but we’ll never know.”

Thanks in part to the support they have received, Michael and Joanne are currently able to manage Patsy’s condition at home, and Michael says his mum is “physically as fit as a fiddle”.

“We can’t leave Mum in the house on her own, and she needs help with her personal care and other aspects of day-to-day life,” says Michael.

“It can be challenging; there are times when she repeats the same question over and over again and you have to remind yourself it’s the illness — it’s not her. But having the diagnosis and the right people supporting us has really turned things around. The picture has changed completely.”

More than 13,000 people in Northern Ireland are affected by dementia according to Alzheimer’s Research UK. Dr Emma Cunningham is a geriatrician for the Belfast Trust and works in memory clinics, meaning she is often responsible for giving a diagnosis of dementia and explaining to families what it means, the support available to them and the practical steps they can take to make life easier.

“Dementia is when we can’t do the things we used to be able to do because of a new problem with our memory or thinking,” she explains. “It’s caused by diseases that affect the brain, like Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia and Lewy bodies. There can be other causes of dementia-like symptoms, such as chronic pain, anxiety, poor sleep or medication and causes can overlap too.”

Dr Emma Cunningham, geriatrician for the Belfast Trust

Alzheimer’s Research UK has given £1million to fund research across 20 projects at Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast, which are part of its Northern Ireland Network Centre.

Dr Cunningham is also conducting her own Clinical Research Fellowship at Queen’s funded by the charity. It’s hoped that by developing a greater understanding about how different lifestyles and life events can affect the brain, scientists and doctors will be better able to pinpoint the causes and risk factors for dementia.

Dr Cunningham’s research is looking at how post-surgery delirium — which is acute and temporary confusion — could be linked to developing memory problems.

Her initial PhD study worked with patients aged over 65 who underwent hip or knee surgery, looking at whether the people who were confused in the days after surgery also had protein patterns in keeping with Alzheimer’s.

As part of her current research she is following up with those patients 10 years on — where possible — to see what their cognitive health is like now.

She is hoping to publish her findings next spring and says that studies like hers are stepping stones towards a better understanding of dementia.

She explains: “Understanding the relationship between delirium and memory problems can tell us if people who develop delirium are vulnerable to brain changes associated with the diseases that cause dementia, or whether the delirium itself affects people’s brains to cause memory problems.

“The hope is that my research can then be applied to guidelines to better manage delirium after surgery and improve the lives of people who experience this condition.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK’s regional fundraising officer, Bernie Carranza, adds: “Dementia is not an inevitable part of getting older, but the result of diseases that damage the brain — with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common cause. Our researchers across Northern Ireland are making great strides.”

Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland is urging anyone worried about themselves or someone they love to contact the charity. Visit alzheimers.org.uk/memoryloss or call them on 028 90 664100 to speak to a Dementia Adviser.