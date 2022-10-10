Inspirational story of designer behind some of Belfast’s most famous boozers

Meet the interior designer who went from being made redundant to creating some of the most famous bars in Belfast and ending up on a mural with Roy Walker.

Michael McKervy (46) is the artistic vision behind the interiors of The Harp Bar, The Dark Horse and The Gallaghers lounge at The Duke Of York as well as famous whiskey shop The Friend At Hand.

Michael, from Ardoyne in north Belfast, was employed by one of the city’s leading architectural firms until he was made redundant during the 2008 global financial crisis.

He set out on his own and dreamed of one day taking charge of a project in the Cathedral Quarter; fast-forward 14 years and he’s now got four under his belt.

Michael McKervy at the wall depicting many of NI's most-loved stars

“To think my drawings ended up being the interiors of these famous bars visited by hundreds of thousands of people is very humbling,” he said.

“To be the creator of those spaces is something special and keeps me going, it gives me the buzz for the next job.

“Being made redundant was unfortunate timing more than anything else, I had a family to support and no other trade so it was either sink or swim for me in terms of making a success of myself.

Michael McKervy (left) and Roy Walker

“I always felt that for me to consider myself successful I would need to have had a project in the Cathedral Quarter.

“Not only did I manage that but ended up designing one of the most famous bars in Northern Ireland, The Harp Bar, and before that my first project was The Dark Horse next door.

“I have worked in the south and in London since and have built a reputation for what I do, I feel my work in the Cathedral Quarter has raised the bar for everyone else to follow.”

The ornate interior of The Duke of York

Dad-of-one Michael’s company, Fresh Interior Designs, has won several awards and he made a success of his artistic aspirations despite being left flat by his former secondary school art teacher.

He continued: “In secondary school my art teacher didn’t think very much of me, he thought I was OK but that I wouldn’t do very much.

“That made me want to prove him wrong because my passion is in the field of arts and I always wanted to do architecture and interior design.

“It was a desire from a very young age and is something within me so it’s very gratifying to have made a career out of it.

“Determination was a big part of my personal journey, I was always determined to succeed and not let anybody down.

“I feel as if I’ve got a point to prove and my skills have a lot to offer the world.”

As well as making a successful career for himself and winning awards Michael is also immortalised on the famous Commercial Court mural of Northern Ireland’s great and good from past and present.

By chance he is next to Roy Walker on the artwork and Michael told of how he managed to get a picture with the legendary Catchphrase host in front of their likenesses at the second time of asking.

He added: “The mural thing was a thank you for doing The Dark Horse from the owner Willie Jack, it had been an office and he wanted it transformed into a Victorian coffee house.

“The mural was done to try and tell a story about Belfast through its people and he put me up there to say thanks for the job I had done.

“It actually came about as Willie and I were standing in the bar while it was closed chatting about it one day and this fella comes in and asks if his dad could see the murals.

“Willie says, ‘Who’s your dad?’ and he replied ‘Roy Walker’.

“So he came on in, I had missed a previous opportunity to get a picture with Roy at the mural and didn’t want to let a second chance slip, so I asked him if we could have a photo and he obliged, of course.

“It’s ironic because it was completely random that we were placed together so it was lovely to get a picture with him in front of it.”