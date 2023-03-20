‘It’s about getting out and having a bit of craic’: Pick-me up choirs providing social lifeline in Co Antrim

Budding singers making friends and connecting with community through pick-me-up choirs

The choirs will come together for a performance next month

Pick-me-up choirs have been set up in the glens of Antrim to help anyone who loves singing and may be feeling isolated post-Covid.

From learning Italian songs and gospel numbers to belting out Tina Turner and Johnny Cash hits, the all-ability groups use music to connect with each other.

Anne Ruth, a member of one of the choirs, recently moved to Carnlough for a change of scenery and a slower pace of life after a long career as a frontline health worker in Jersey.

While she never considered herself a singer, she’s found the choir a lovely way to make new friends and connect with the community, especially after social isolation brought on by the pandemic.

“I’m just taking some time out, stepping back from a busy working life,” she said.

“During Covid-19 we were working 12-hour days. We were leading busy lives and restrictive lives because it was us that were going into people’s homes, and if they got Covid we would have given it to them, so we had to be very isolated in that time. It was just so intense.

“[The choir] is almost like getting our breath back after that really intense period of time as a healthcare worker. And where better to get your breath back than Carnlough, on the beautiful Antrim coast?”

Despite having never been in a choir before, Anne has discovered a love for singing through the group.

“I’ve always loved watching singing and dancing, but I never believed that I could sing a song, even along with the radio,” she said.

“In music class all those years ago, I wasn’t up in the front row — I was put at the back — so to come and join a choir, I think it is a first for me, definitely.

“They said larks and crows were welcome, so I went along as a crow.

“It’s going to take a lot of practice and a lot of learning, but they’re very encouraging and very friendly, so it’s fun.”

Ian Scroggy (51), another member of the choir, has been singing since he was seven — “I always have a tune in my head,” he said.

Music is in his blood. His mum is a soprano who played the church organ for 60 years. She is now 83 but still goes to many rehearsals with her son.

Besides the music, it’s the social side of the choir that attracts Ian to the group.

He loves the opportunity to “get out with other people from the village and catch up and have a bit of craic”.

Choir members performing singing exercises

“A lot of people there, that’s the first outing they get all week. It gets them out talking to people and helps them,” he said.

“Since Covid, not a lot has been going on. [The choir helps] to get people back to some sort of normality.”

Ian suffers from chronic pain, so the singing and socialising are a welcome distraction for him.

A gardener by trade, he has travelled all over the world, singing in choirs as he moved around, whether it be in Scotland as a student, working in a kiwi orchard in New Zealand or visiting family in America.

He enjoys all types of music and likes that the pick-me-up choir covers a range of songs across genres.

“Last night, we were singing an Italian song, and we went from that to a Tina Turner song, so there ‘s a wide range, [including] country, gospel and Johnny Cash songs,” Ian explained.

“It’s a mixture of songs people would know. It gets everybody singing together.”

Ian Scroggy

Alongside the Carnlough group, there are three pick-me-up choirs set up in neighbouring Ballygalley, Broughshane and Glenarm to address the loneliness that can be felt by people living in rural areas.

The groups are building up to a performance in April, when they will come together and sing songs they have been rehearsing alongside Glenlough Community Choir, the award-winning Open Arts Community Choir and professional musicians.

“We’re going to all sing together, about 100 of us, so it should be a good day,” said Ian.

Anne added: “We’re all going to this performance in April.

“It will be lovely, and I just think it’s so uplifting listening to music and listening to singing.”

For information, visit www.facebook.com/GlenloughCommunityChoir