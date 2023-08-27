Jack Whitehall: I’m behind new baby and dog in pecking order at home now

Belfast-bound comedian on becoming a dad, his new tour and how his cavapoo Coco rules roost

He has won awards and praise for his TV and film roles and his comedy, but Jack Whitehall is preparing for his toughest job yet — becoming a dad.

The 35-year-old, whose girlfriend Roxy Horner (32) is expecting a daughter, will be telling us all about it when he brings his Settle Down tour to Belfast later this year.

Sitting down for an exclusive chat with Sunday Life, he told how he was looking forward to becoming a father, getting back on the road and getting his daughter on screen.

“I’ve been doing the tour on and off since February and then I’ve taken some time off now as I’m having a baby on September 1,” Jack said.

“I’m sort of preparing for that and having a little bit of time at home and then I’m going to get back on the tour in October and come to Belfast. I’m really looking forward to it.

“(With my daughter), it’s amazing. I just can’t wait to meet her and be able to kind of have a focus on something other than me. I’ll be making sure that this baby has the best life that it can.

“Roxy is doing alright. My level of enjoyment and mental wellbeing is all sort of intrinsically linked to how she is, and she seems to be doing kind of okay at the moment.

“We’ve now painted the nursery and constructed a pram and all of those things, which is making her feel a little bit more prepared for it. I think we’re ready now.”

Jack has some experience of looking after someone he loves, his cavapoo rescue dog Coco.

She’s become such a fixture of his life that she has an Instagram account and went to the premiere of his film Clifford the Big Red Dog.

“Having the baby and the dog is genuinely going to be a bit of a struggle because Coco is a complete princess,” he said.

“She is so mollycoddled, pandered to and has very little discipline.

“We are quite worried about the arrival of a baby girl and how that’s going to affect Coco, but also I think my days are numbered in terms of having any say in this household.

“I’ve gone even further down the pecking order now in terms of who’s most important. I’m below the baby and the dog.”

After a few weeks at home with the baby, Jack will be bringing his Settle Down tour — his first in four years — to Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 6.

“It’s all about sort of this period of my life and all the changes that have happened since last time around,” he said.

“(It’s) talking about meeting my partner, getting the dog, having a baby... all of those big kind of life shifts that are happening.

“Basically, it’s my sometimes reluctant attempt to sort of settle into that life and to be a little bit more of a fully-fledged adult.”

Jack admitted that turning 35 and being closer to 40 than 30 made him realise this was his last chance to tour some of the boyish humour that made him famous.

He said: “There are certain routines, stories and jokes and stuff that I feel like this is the last opportunity I’m going to have to be able to get away with.

“I think if I’m still bragging about drunken hi-jinks when I’m on the wrong side of 35, it’s going to be pretty tragic.

“So, there is also a sense in this show that this is my last opportunity to get away with some of those ‘Jack the lad’ traits that I guess have been a bit of a kind of a theme within my stand-up prior to this. It’s a little bit of a transitional show.”

Jack is planning to incorporate the first weeks of fatherhood into his routine in time for the gig in Belfast.

“I’m quite enjoying the gap in between the first leg of the tour and the second leg of the tour,” he said.

“It’s a chance to sort of refresh and also probably write a little bit more. By the time I come to Belfast, the baby will have arrived and I’m sure by that point I will want to talk about it, so I’ll have to tweak the show a little bit.

“This is not great, but I can already feel a couple of dad jokes creeping in. When I’ve told dad jokes (before) and they got groans from the audience, I cut them. But now I kind of quite enjoy the reaction.

“When you become a dad, you enjoy the groan and the eye-rolling and the fact that you’re making people cringe a little bit. You want to push it even further. I’m embracing my dad energy.”

Jack won legions of fans with his Netflix show Travels With My Dad, which stars his 83-year-old father Michael, and he is already planning to recruit his unborn child.

He joked: “You might not even have to wait 20 years to watch that.

“Yes, obviously I have thought about that as a potential Travels with My Daughter.

“It’s a rejuvenation of that brand, and we are looking into the right kind of technological advancements to see how long we can prolong Michael or whether there’s some kind of cryogenic freezing or whatnot.

“Maybe I can download his personality onto AI and have a sort of robotic version of Michael that I travel with when my daughter is old enough to go around the world with me.

“I’m sure we’ll be speaking to Netflix and working it out.”

Tickets for Jack Whitehall’s Settle Down show at Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 6 are £38 to £54.50. To buy and for more information, visit www.ssearenabelfast.com/whats-on/jack-whitehall