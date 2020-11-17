Jamie Dornan left mortified after phone call with teenage crush Liv Tyler

Jamie Dornan was left mortified when he was put on the phone to his teenage crush, Liv Tyler.

The 38-year-old revealed that as a teenager he had a picture of the actress on his wall that he used to kiss goodnight.

He explained: "My sisters grew up putting pictures of Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt on their wall. I had Ulster rugby players on my wall then I had a black and white picture of Liv Tyler that I used to kiss before I went to sleep at night.

Liv Tyler

"I was once with someone who knew that story and she was a friend of hers and she said 'Jamie get on the phone here' and she put me on the phone to Liv Tyler and she's like 'oh my god I heard your story that you used to kiss me' I was like 'oh my god f**k this..' I had no idea what to say."

Jamie also revealed that he's been helping Paul Mescal, star of Normal People adapt to his new-found fame.

The 38-year-old said: "Paul is one of my best mates now. I reached out to him. I text him as Ireland's the smallest place in the whole world, it's not six degrees of separation, it's one, so a very good mate said it's ok for me to get in touch so I did. I watched him and I was compelled. I think it's a good thing. It happened to me where high deal actors get in touch usually over The Fall so I'm starting to do that more. It might mean nothing coming from me."

Jamie, who became a heartthrob after starring in The Fall and Fifty Shades explained he could relate to having girls fancy him.

He added: "It feels even bigger for him because we are all in lockdown. It's probably good for him in a way but he's gonna get a shock when the pubs open."