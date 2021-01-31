Jamie Dornan's dad Jim lands cameo role on Marcella

Jamie Dornan could find himself going up against his father when looking for acting roles after Professor Jim Dornan landed a small part in Marcella.

The retired obstetrician and gynaecologist, who once considered acting as a career, appears in the third series of the ITV drama, which stars Anna Friel and was shot in Belfast.

Professor Dornan appears as a deputy chief constable in the second episode of the latest season alongside Ray Panthaki, who plays DI Rav Sangha, Eugene O'Hare, who stars as Eddie Lyons, and Orla Mullan, who plays DS Roz MacFarlene.

He told Sunday Life: "It (the role) was pure chance. I was dining with my cousin at General Merchants on the Newtownards Road about two years ago when the director asked his companion who I was because I was familiar-looking.

"He told her he'd like me for a wee cameo, so that was that. I did have about two lines as well, but they seem to have ended up on the cutting room floor."

Jim was an obvious choice for the role since he has previous experience of playing a policeman, having appeared in The Fall, in which son Jamie played a serial killer, after Allan Cubitt, the writer and producer of the series, came up with the idea.

Professor Dornan previously said: "I met Alan socially and he asked me to take part in The Fall. Jamie had finished filming and had no idea I was going to be in it. It came as a real surprise when he found out."

Jim played Policing Board member John Porter, who quizzed John Lynch's chief constable over the fictional 'Belfast strangler' case. The role clearly gave him the acting bug.

"I really enjoyed it and it was a very interesting morning," Jim explained.

"I was very impressed with the professionalism of everyone involved and with the detail they went into to get it right. It was awe-inspiring."