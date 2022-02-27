Janet Devlin: Life became a living hell for me and those around me

Now six years sober, former X Factor star recalls her descent into addiction, and her pain at seeing her mum suffer on her behalf

Janet has learned not to go too hard on herself and takes it ‘one day at a time’. Credit: Stephen Davison

Former X Factor star Janet Devlin has laid bare the details of her horrific battle with alcoholism and mental health to help other young female addicts.

The brave Co Tyrone singer-songwriter has given her frankest interview yet in a BBC documentary she has made to try and find out why so many young women here are battling addiction.

Now 27 and six years sober, Janet from Gortin was just 16 when she shot to fame after finishing fifth in The X Factor in 2011.

What should have been a dream stage in her life — recording her music and performing to live audiences — instead turned into a “living hell” for the shy teen who struggled with social anxiety and loneliness.

This led to a downward spiral, resulting in addiction, self-harm and “numerous” attempts to take her own life. Janet was eventually diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and as bipolar.

Now six years in recovery with the help of AA and anti-psychotic drugs for her mental health, she speaks candidly about the horrors she lived through in the one-hour documentary, Janet Devlin: Young, Female and Addicted.

Admitting that life became unbearable, she says: “I struggled to even be alive.

“I had good money and I drank to overcome my social anxiety and feel comfortable in my own skin until eventually it stopped being fun.

“Life became a living hell for me and those around me. My mum was at her breaking point waiting on a phone call to say I had passed away.

“Now as a sober person that is disgusting and sad and terrifying and I can’t imagine being a mother and trying to navigate that world.”

For the first time, Janet’s mum Patricia also allowed cameras into her Gortin home to talk about how she coped with her daughter’s illness.

She too talks frankly about what was a traumatic time.

“She (Janet) was a professional liar where drink was concerned, would not admit to having a problem at all,” she says.

“I was left in a very sticky situation because her manager would contact me but there was very little I could do unless I was over there and even then, she still hoodwinked me.

“Then the phone calls became more, and the stories became more, and the list of drinking became more and not turning up for sessions.

“He (her manager, Rick) would be ringing me and I had a full-time job and there was many a day I would leave work and arrange a flight and head straight for England.”

Admitting her fears, even now, Patricia adds: “I was angry, I was cross, and I thought, ‘How do you get to this point in your life?’

“When she hadn’t been in touch for three days she could have been lying in her vomit, she could have just died, the fear was always there of death, if she didn’t get help.

“I think I dealt with it in the best way I could. I think every mother wants the best for their child. I do still carry trauma and worry for Janet.”

There is also a very poignant segment featuring Janet’s manager Rick who breaks down talking about how he moved a very ill Janet into his family home to care for her.

Today Janet’s gratitude is obvious, and she tells Sunday Life: “I will absolutely, eternally, be grateful to him for his support. He really stuck by me through the worst part of my life.”

Death was something which Janet admits she wished for often as life spiralled out of control in her late teens and early 20s.

Rarely sober and battling mental health issues she reveals she made many attempts to end it all.

“The almost dying felt so exhausting, it was tiring to try and take my life on numerous occasions and wake up with that feeling of failure,” she says.

“It was just exhausting to your bones and to your core because you just feel so hopeless and so worthless that you think, ‘What’s the point in getting better?’

“Addiction will take lives if you let it.”

Saving lives, though, is now what motivates her to share her story and speak out about her addiction.

As well as charting her own journey in her new documentary, Janet travels across Northern Ireland to talk to other young women whose lives have been blighted by addiction.

Now the picture of health with a new pink hair style and a new self-confidence, she tells Sunday Life: “The only way I know how to raise awareness is by sharing my own story.

“By allowing people to see it, hopefully they will realise they are not alone.

“For me joining AA, it was people sharing their stories that gave me hope and helped me to finally change my life for the better.

“The girls who shared their stories remind you of where I once was, and I could relate so much to their pain.”

In Northern Ireland, the number of alcohol-related deaths among women is at an all-time high and increasing faster than anywhere else in the UK.

Women — and particularly young women — are succumbing to alcohol abuse and addiction at an unprecedented rate.

In the documentary Janet also speaks to medical experts about why young women are drinking more than ever.

A consultant psychiatrist reveals that the number of young women battling alcoholism in Northern Ireland has increased by 66% in the last 20 years.

While Janet works on a new album and looks forward to a UK tour this summer, she can finally describe life as “sweet” but says the risk of relapse is always with her.

She adds: “Just because you are sober doesn’t mean you are safe. I take it one day at a time and I still go to AA. Alcoholism is the most socially accepted addictive drug in the world and it can, and will, take every ounce of goodness from your life.”

Janet Devlin: Young, Female and Addicted, is a Double Band Films production for BBC Northern Ireland. It will be shown on Monday, February 28, at 10.35pm, on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer