Kilkenny hotel provides the perfect base for exploring gorgeous medieval city

The late musician Eamon Wall wrote: “Kilkenny, the Marble City, home sweet home to me, and see the lovers hand in hand as they walk along Johns Quay, then take me to its castle grounds lookin’ over The Nore, flowing gracefully down to meet the River Suir.”

Walking through those cobbled streets, lined with an array of bars and cafes, it’s almost like going back in time.

We spent two nights at the Avalon Hotel in the centre of Castlecomer, a 15-minute drive from Kilkenny city.

The hotel has been in the hands of the Comerford family on and off over the years. It recently underwent a €4million redevelopment to restore historic details and add new elements.

Driving up to the hotel, which is tucked just off Main Street, you are greeted by the sight of creepers lining its front facade around a brilliant red door and statues of two lions at either side of the entry to the courtyard.

Outside the hotel

The main building has 30 traditionally decorated rooms, a bar and a restaurant. There is another bar adjacent to the courtyard that, for the summer months, has a retractable roof to cater for outdoor dining.

Lark’s Bar, inside the hotel, is full of charm and character, with a wood-burning stove creating a cosy atmosphere.

The drinks menu is extensive — the Gin Bramble is top-notch — and the kitchen serves up a good range of dishes, from prime Irish sirloin steak and burgers made from Hereford beef to Massaman curry.

The restaurant on the first floor of the hotel offers a hearty breakfast with all the favourites to keep you going until lunch.

For dinner, we were in for something of a treat. Head chef Cathal O’Dowd and his team have put together a impressive menu based on seasonal produce.

Before joining Avalon House, he was the executive chef for the Langton Group of hotels, managing multiple kitchens and numerous staff across three locations.

For starters, there was chicken liver parfait on toasted ciabatta, and pan-fired garlic chilli prawns. Both dishes were cooked perfectly and bursting with flavour.

For mains, we chose the 10oz sirloin steak with portobello mushrooms, and pan-fired duck breast with a confit duck croquette, honey roast vegetables and redcurrant jus.

Vegetarians are well catered for, with spring pea and citrus risotto with arborio rice, leeks, rocket and red onion on offer during our stay.

Dessert options included white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake, warm chocolate brownies with salted caramel ice cream, and toffee apple eclair with creme chantilly.

Little Jim's bar

Avalon House general manager Peter Wilson gave us a warm welcome, and the staff couldn’t have been more pleasant or helpful.

The hotel hosts weddings and other events in its 150-seater ballroom, which is housed in what was once Castlecomer’s fire station.

Avalon House is ideally situated. Just a few yards away is Castlecomer Discovery Park, offering canoeing, ziplining, axe throwing, mountain biking and more.

Surrounded by stunning woodland and lakes, you could easily while away an afternoon with a leisurely stroll.

Just down the road is the town of Castlecomer itself, which is quaint and dotted with historic buildings, cafes and pubs.

The Castlecomer Craft Yard is well worth a visit. It hosts workshops and events throughout the year, with collections of jewellery and crafts from local designers on offer.

A short drive away is Kilkenny itself, one of the best preserved medieval cities in Europe.

It underwent extensive restoration in the 1960s to preserve its historic features.

Scores of buildings were restored and re-opened to the public, including Kilkenny Castle, which welcomed visitors for the first time in 1976.

Lark's Bar

The castle is something to behold. Founded soon after the Norman conquest of Ireland, it is now largely a remodelling of the 13th century structure and is surrounded by 50 acres of beautiful rolling parkland.

Take a tour through its impressive and majestic rooms, adorned with huge paintings of those who walked its halls.

From the tapestry room and the picture gallery, you get a glimpse of what life was like for the earls and countesses who once lived there.

A short distance away is St Mary’s Cathedral, which was opened in 1857 and took 15 years to build.

It features huge stained glass windows, and if you tilt your head up when approaching the altar, you’ll see the beautifully decorated high ceiling, gilded with gold.

The winding cobbled streets transport you to another age. One stop along the way is Kytelers Inn on St Kieran’s Street. It is the oldest inn in Kilkenny and is said to have been at the centre of Ireland’s only witch trials in 1324.

If you’re looking to take in as much of the city’s history as possible during a short stay, explore Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile, a discovery trail which stretches from the castle all the way to St Canice’s Cathedral.

A family bedroom

There is also a selection of walking tours, each with its own twist, like the Haunted Dark Tour, which is held in the evening and allows visitors to hear about some of the city’s more ghostly goings-on over the years.

Back at the hotel, we settled at the lively bar and enjoyed a few beverages, the perfect way to cap off a busy day.

Overall, our trip to Avalon House and Kilkenny was a complete success, and one thing’s for sure: we’ll definitely be back.

Travel factfile Avalon House Hotel, Kilkenny ♦ Overnight bed and breakfast from €92 for a double room, two sharing ♦ Visit www.avalonhousehotel.ie