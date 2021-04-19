Killeavy Castle is the perfect getaway

Killeavy Castle at the foot of Slieve Gullion in Co Armagh is a beacon of hope for Northern Ireland's hospitality and tourism industry.

Opened in April 2019 it didn't even get to experience a full year's trading before the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to close during the lockdowns.

But since opening it has gone from strength to strength, won numerous awards and brought thousands of tourists to Co Armagh. Remarkably, despite the devastation Covid-19 has caused to hospitality, the owners have huge plans for expansion.

This is all down to the owners, Co Armagh-born entrepreneur Mick Boyle and his wife Robin, and their fantastic team at the 45-bed boutique luxury hotel near Newry.

One of its 45 tastefully appointed bedrooms

There are actually two parts of the hotel - the castle, a Grade A-listed historical building which dates from 1836, and the newly-built spa hotel which was formerly a coach house, mill and farm buildings.

They sit in 350 acres of mixed farm and woodland in the stunning Slieve Gullion, making it the ideal place to escape, retreat, relax and unwind.

The four-star hotel was lying derelict for more than a decade and in a serious state of disrepair. If you visit you will see several photographs which show how major a refurbishment (to the tune of £12million) took place.

The castle itself plays host to weddings and other events. While the main part of the hotel houses the vast bulk of accommodation, the castle has four bedrooms with reception areas, a cellar bar and private dining room. It really is the perfect wedding venue. I was particularly taken with the cellar bar. Lock-ins rather than lockdowns came to mind.

During my stay in December before the latest lockdown, I also managed to get a peak inside the upstairs quirky living quarters which includes a master suite with four-poster bed, private dressing room and spiral staircase leading to your own two-storey bathroom in the easterly castle turret.

Behind the castle there is also a permanent marquee for weddings, conferences and corporate events.

The library in the castle

Its rich history is evident throughout with many original features retained including a tunnel once used as a servant's passageway which now links the castle to the spa hotel.

This hotel should be on any foodie's getaway list. Their seven-course tasting menu is divine.

The menu reflects the pride the team at Killeavy take in their provenance and heritage, especially when it comes to food which is all grown on the estate in the walled garden or locally sourced.

During my stay (dishes change seasonally) the menu included Longhorn beef fillet and beef cheek with celeriac, wild mushrooms, pickled mustard seeds and jus, and monkfish with turnip salad, kalettes, puree of beetroot, carrot and parsley.

Longhorn beef fillet and beef cheek with celeriac, wild mushrooms, pickled mustard seeds and jus

The highlights for me were a Ballylisk cheese cocktail with pear salsa and almond crumble and the Atlantic scallop with lobster brandade and apple in a bisque. Love or hate the word they were definitely very moreish. I would happily eat them any day of the year.

The milk chocolate cremeaux dessert was also a triumph. Executive chef Darragh Dooley and his team are clearly passionate about what they do and the menu is littered with the freshest, seasonal ingredients, sourced from the estate's working farm, walled garden and from carefully selected local suppliers.

Part of the hotel's expansion plans include the creation of a farm-to-fork experience where guests can visit the working farm on the grounds. You may spot the estate's own Longhorn cattle and Cheviot sheep roaming the fields while you are at Killeavy Castle. Also keep an eye out for their resident peacocks.

MASTERS OF ALL THEY SURVEY: Irish wolfhounds Papworth and Foxall have the run of the place

The setting for the dining room is also something special as the large glass-fronted restaurant overlooks the castle and the grounds of the estate. I also enjoyed a fantastic lunch in the hotel bar which offers a delicious deconstructed fish and chips dish among many others.

After all that eating you can burn off those extra calories on the walkways around the grounds, or a Slieve Gullion mountain walk for the more adventurous.

While exploring the estate you might bump into a few Hollywood film stars. Irish wolfhound brothers Papworth and Foxall, who are already social media sensations, will feature in new Viking movie The Northman starring Nicole Kidman, Willem Defoe, Ethan Hawke and Icelandic singer-songwriter Bjork, which recently finished filming in Northern Ireland.

You can also just chill out in the spa and wellness centre or your room.

The rooms are spacious and luxurious and I was lucky enough to be in one that overlooked the hotel's beautiful walled garden. That and the rolling fields beyond was a wonderful view to wake up to in an exceptionally comfortable bed. There are also excellent rainfall showers in the bathrooms.

The spa, equipped with seven treatment rooms, indoor and outdoor thermal areas, offers a range of more than 40 soothing Elemis treatments and a mountain view hydro pool where you can reinvigorate your tired limbs.

INVIGORATING: Relax in the outdoor hot tub

On the morning I checked out I enjoyed some time in the outdoor hot tub which was the perfect end to the perfect stay.

Killeavy Castle has a primary focus on sustainability and has a robust plan in place built around the UN Sustainable Development goals. It has made a number of pledges to enhance the local area and minimise its impact on the environment, including a commitment to reforest the local broadleaf woodland, a zero plastic scheme and the farm-to-fork philosophy.

When you stay at Killeavy you won't encounter any single use plastic; no takeaway coffee cups, no plastic straws, no one use bathroom items, no plastic water bottles in rooms or restaurants - even their pens are made from recycled cardboard. I was very pleasantly surprised to discover all that during my stay so full marks there.

Killeavy Estate is definitely a winner in my book and I can't wait to see its offering grow even further with the expansion.

Caroline Adams from Tourism NI and Jason Foody, general manager of Killeavy Castle, toast their four-star rating from the tourism body

Little wonder that in such a short period of time they have gone a long way to filling their trophy cabinet with accolades such as Newcomer of the Year 2020 at the Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards, Castle Hotel of the Year 2020 at the Irish Hotel Awards, Boutique Hotel of the Year at the Golfers Guide to Ireland Awards and Romantic Getaway of the Year and Hotel Restaurant of the Year at the Northern Ireland Hotel Awards. With hotels here given a provisional date of May 24 for reopening, it should be at the top of your list for your staycation plans this summer.

Bed and Breakfast rates start from £160 per room. Check out www.killeavycastle.com or phone 028 3044 4888