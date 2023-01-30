Love is in the air at the Culloden Hotel

With Valentine’s Day approaching, why not indulge yourself with a pamper package at the Culloden Hotel

WARMING your hands on a cup of mulled wine as carol singers fill the air with Christmas joy on a winter’s night is about as festive and romantic as it gets.

Every year the Culloden Estate & Spa, a favourite haunt of celebs like Liam Neeson and Van Morrison, holds a yuletide event on its plush green lawns which attracts dozens of families in search of the holiday spirit.

My partner and I had taken along our little toddler who was open-mouthed in awe at the carolling and a big, red, jolly Saint Nick.

Despite the freezing conditions we were all kept toasty warm by the plentiful mulled plonk, excluding the child of course, and the warm glow the event created.

Vespers restaurant at the Culloden

Christmas may be a long way off this year but with Valentine’s Day looming the cosy cloisters of Culloden, in the Cultra area of Co Down, should be on the radar of all Romeos.

Long renowned in the Northern Ireland hospitality sector for their attention to detail, the way they dress the 18th century Bishop’s palace for the holidays really makes it feel like the most wonderful time of the year.

With a giant tree on the lawn, tinsel and lights abounding as well as glittering reindeers and a giant sled, even a Bah Humbug like myself was filled with joy.

Inside Cultra Inn, complete with open fire

Once the last of the carols had risen into the night sky and our feet had gone numb, it was time to warm up by the fire in the hotel’s Cultra Inn.

The traditional pub and bistro located on the landscaped lawns boasts a much-appreciated open fire as you walk into its wooden-beamed, welcoming atmosphere.

The staff were very accommodating to my little family and especially my baby who rejects stillness as well as peace and quiet.

After settling down at a table by a window we perused the menu as our bellies rumbled in anticipation.

My partner went for the salt and chilli pork belly bites with a chilli, soy and lime dressing while I plumped for the Portavogie scampi with a house salad and some tartar sauce.

The pork belly bites were succulent and delicious, dowsed in the sumptuous dressing and cooked to perfection while the bitesize scampi was fresh and tender in a light, crispy batter.

Cultra Inn at the Culloden

We ordered a portion of the scampi for our son with skinny fries and he eagerly set about the chips with gusto while he was a little more sceptical about the never-before-seen scampi.

As he mulled the shellfish over we moved onto our mains with my other half sticking with seafood and going for a traditional fish and chips while I elected for a char-grilled sugar-pit chop.

Having had the 10-day sweet-cured pork chop before, I was eager to try it again, this time served with champ, parsley cream and a fried egg on top.

The pork is tender and juicy due to the cure while the flavour and colouring bestowed upon it as part of the same process makes this a real special treat, especially with the scrumptious comforts of a fried egg and creamy champ. Meanwhile, my partner was enjoying her lightly battered fish served with classic sides of hand-cut chips, tartar sauce and mushy peas.

The five-star Culloden

Warmed by the coal of a starter and main each, we decided to indulge in dessert while our little one chomped away on his ‘chippies’ and carefully conducted his colouring-in.

The desserts were a mixture of delicate delights and old favourites including Eton Mess, chocolate brownie sundae and ice cream.

We shared portions of the Clandeboye yoghurt and honey cheesecake and the lemon tart, both of which came served with Farmview Dairy whipped cream. Both desserts were well made and a nice accent to the meal, the cheesecake in particular was well-crafted and presented.

With bellies full of food and a restless child it was time to wander up the manicured lawns from the Cultra Inn to the big house on the hill.

Culloden Estate and Spa

In 1996, the Culloden became the first hotel in Northern Ireland to be granted five-star status and when you walk through the grounds and the elegant buildings, it’s hard to imagine it ever being described otherwise.

The whole complex oozes old world charm and elegance while offering the height of modernity in its facilities and rooms.

Each of the 98 bedrooms have their own unique appeal and all are furnished with a King Koil ‘Cloud Bed’ as well as luxurious bed linen for a good night’s sleep.

Many of the rooms also boast stunning views out over the hotel gardens and down towards Belfast Lough.

With a cranky toddler in tow there was little time to enjoy the rest of the evening entertainment the hotel has to offer, which was a shame as the Lough Bar was fizzing with activity as we wearily headed to bed.

Pool area of the Culloden Hotel and Spa

The rooms, much like the rest of the hotel, are beautifully appointed with a classical yet contemporary style.

Our colossal bed was an absolute godsend after what had been a long day and we were both snoring not long after having put the little one into the travel cot provided.

The upside of getting a super early night when you have a baby is that you’re up bright and early the next day and that we were.

So much so, in fact, we had plenty of time to all go down and check out the luxurious spa facilities on offer at the Culloden

A suite at the Culloden Hotel and Spa

With treatment suites, relaxation rooms, a swimming pool, a range of heat experiences and an extensive selection of therapies on offer, the pampering possibilities are almost endless.

With an extremely active baby, however, we had to take it in turns to sweat in the sauna and lounge in the steam-room while the other parent conducted ad hoc swimming lessons in the unique circular pool.

The stand-out feature of the spa for me is the bubbling jacuzzi encased in glass windows which look out onto the hotel grounds.

Sitting in the roiling hot water, my family and I were ever more relaxed by the second and ever more reluctant to leave.

Jacuzzi in the spa at the Culloden Hotel

Travel factfile

■ Romance & Bubbles (Overnight Package) From £400 per room based on two people: • Luxurious overnight accommodation • Full breakfast • Mini bottle of Prosecco each in your room on arrival • Candlelit 3 course Dinner in Vespers Restaurant • Use of Health Club & Spa • Hastings Love duck • Complimentary car parking ■ Vespers Tasting Menu – £150 per couple, includes glass prosecco. Available Feb 10-14 ■ Cultra Inn 4 course Meal – £90 per couple, includes glass prosecco. Available Feb 10-14 ■ “A Touch of Pink” Afternoon Tea — £45 with a glass of Prosecco To book visit www. cullodenestateandspa.com/