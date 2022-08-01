Lurgan teen Chloe remembers big brother she idolised as she teams up with cancer charity’s support group for young people who have lost a sibling

‘I’d give anything to still have Cameron here with me’

She remembers sneaking into his bedroom to watch the movie Pitch Perfect and summers together playing by the pool on family holidays.

There were squabbles of course — and like a typical big brother he always won their wrestling matches — but whenever she needed a friend he was always there to stick up for her.

Until, one tragic day, he wasn’t able to be there any more. Cameron died aged just 13 from an aggressive brain tumour called a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), leaving Chloe, then nine, without her big brother.

Cameron and Chloe aged 12 and 9

Now, nearly four years after Cameron’s passing, Chloe (14) wants to share her story to help other children and young people who lose a sibling.

She says she still sends text messages to Cameron’s phone, which the family keeps charged, when she’s having a bad day.

“I ask him what he would do if he were here,” she says. “I tell him the good stuff too, like the subjects I’ve chosen for my GCSEs. Sometimes I use his phone to take selfies of myself for him. He’d have hated that — I wasn’t allowed to touch his phone when I was a kid.”

Chloe, from Lurgan, has many happy memories with Cameron, her mum Cassandra Finnegan (34), and stepdad David Finnegan (39). She also has two little sisters, Courtney (7) and Kaitlin (5) who were so young when Cameron died that they barely remember him.

“Me and Cameron used to wrestle all the time,” she laughs. “He never let me win.

“But when we were playing out with the other kids on our street, if any of the boys got too rough with me, Cameron would step in immediately and tell them to back off. I was really proud to have him as my big brother.”

The late Cameron Truesdale

At the beginning of 2017 Cameron started to feel unwell. Chloe remembers him complaining of headaches, but thought he was just “faking”. Then one of his eyes moved to the side, giving him a squint. Cassandra took him to the GP and was shocked when he was sent to hospital. After tests and scans, she and David were given shattering news.

Cassandra explains: “I’d been worrying about him losing his sight, but what was to come was so much worse. They told us they’d found a huge tumour growing in the part of Cameron’s brain that controlled his vital organs.

“When I asked what could be done about it, the medics in the room went quiet. They told us right there and then that there was no treatment. They said Cameron might have another year and we should go home and make happy memories.”

From left: Kaitlin and David Finnegan, Chloe and Cameron Truesdale, Courtney and Cassandra Finnegan, the year before Cameron died

Determined to do just that, Cassandra and David explained to the children that Cameron had a poorly head, and they would try to make it better.

Chloe remembers being taken to visit him in hospital that day: “He was just lying there. It didn’t look like Cameron at all.”

The family found a specialist centre in Mexico offering pioneering new types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy to treat children with DIPG, and immediately began fundraising. Their supporters raised around £200,000 and in autumn 2017 the family flew to the Instituto de Oncologia Intervensionista to begin Cameron’s treatment.

“Sometimes it felt like a holiday,” remembers Chloe. “One day me and Cameron were wrestling by the hotel pool and I was trying to be gentle with him because I didn’t want to hurt him. He told me he didn’t want any special treatment, he wanted us to be normal with each other. Then he threw me into the pool with my clothes on.”

Sadly by the spring of 2018 it became obvious that Cameron’s illness was progressing and Cassandra made the heartbreaking decision to stop the treatment and bring him home.

They still hadn’t told the children that Cameron was dying, but Chloe thinks her brother knew. She says: “I was mucking about one day and he pulled me aside to tell me that I needed to be sensible and help mum with our little sisters more, because one day he wouldn’t be around.”

By the summer Cameron was in a wheelchair — causing him to make a joke at his mum’s expense when Chloe sprained her ankle.

“He pointed out that she’s got one child in a wheelchair and another on crutches,” laughs Chloe. “Only he could have got away with that.” Cassandra and David made the decision to care for Cameron at home until the end.

Chloe remembers her mum called her downstairs to explain that her brother wasn’t going to get better.

“She was sitting on the sofa looking really serious, I thought I’d done something naughty and been found out,” she says. “When she told me Cameron was going to pass on, I just cried and cried. I didn’t want to believe it.”

Cameron died on September 5, 2018. Chloe had gone to a friend’s house because she couldn’t bear to say goodbye. At his funeral there was no black — mourners were asked to wear the kind of brightly-coloured tracksuits that Cameron loved as a tribute to him.

Chloe says she struggled to come to terms with her brother’s death and had counselling through the charity Cancer Fund For Children.

“It was so hard, sometimes it still is,” she admits.

Chloe has been working with Cancer Fund For Children on a support group for young people who have lost a sibling, and has helped create an information pack for schools to help pupils affected by sibling loss.

Cassandra says: “I’m so proud of her. She’s come so far. I know Cameron would have been proud of her too.”

Chloe adds: “Cameron would have been 17 now, he’d have been learning to drive. He could have been my free taxi service. I’d give anything to have him still here, still sticking up for me.”

