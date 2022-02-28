Majestic and beautiful Springmount House in Magheralin is up for sale at £695,000

If you have ever passed through Moira en route to Lurgan you can’t have failed to notice the splendour of Springmount House which stands proudly at the end of a majestic avenue lined with poplar trees.

The iconic property which sits between Dollingstown and Magheralin was given a new lease of life exactly 30 years ago when it was bought by Sara and John Adams.

It started its life as a farmhouse but when the bachelor farmer who lived in it died in 1960, it was left empty for the next 32 years.

With no running water or plumbing and three decades of neglect, the Adams had their work cut out for them when they decided to bring it back to life.

The outhouses

Renovating Springmount proved a labour of love for the couple who also added on a huge family room, study with en suite and a utility in 2003.

Now that their two daughters have flown the nest, this spacious home is ready for a new family and a new chapter in its history.

Sara explains: “It has been a beautiful place to live but for us it has done its job. Our girls will never come back now and it needs children and noise, it is a family home.

“Our girls had a wonderful childhood here. We have three acres and they had their own zip line, a go-kart track and a log cabin.

“It is very private and peaceful, yet we are just beside Lurgan and Moira.”

Living room in Springmount House

On the market with Rodgers & Browne estate agents for offers around £695,000, the property is indeed impressive from the moment you enter the long tree-lined avenue until you arrive at a turning circle with a fountain at the front door.

There is also a large paved courtyard finished in Donegal granite setts with its own clock tower and garaging for at least four cars, plus a summer house, studio/home office. The main house is traditional in style and layout with plenty of space for all the family from a formal drawing room to a country kitchen and bright sunroom.

There are four/five bedrooms, two with en suite and the master also has a walk-in dressing room.

Space continues throughout the ground floor with a formal dining room and a large utility.

The dream home's sunroom

Sara says: “The sun room is part of the extension and has a curved wall and large wooden vaulted ceiling. It’s a superb family room where we spent most of our time.

“We wanted to keep some of the character of the original house which is why we put in a cottage style wooden kitchen.

“We also added an en suite to the study downstairs so that it could be used as another bedroom.”

Outside is an oasis of gardens in lawns with mature plants, trees and shrubs. There is a paved patio area overlooking the courtyard and manicured gardens, perfect for outdoor furniture.

The views from the house are also spectacular and stretch across open countryside with the Mourne Mountains clearly visible in the distance.

If you fancy starting afresh in this beautiful country home you can contact Rodgers & Browne on 02890 421414.