Make a break for Dublin city centre

The Irish capital has lots of treats for history and whiskey lovers — and new hotel is the perfect base for exploring them

A fully grown man desperately galloping down the corridors of Belfast’s Lanyon Place Train Station with two suitcases in tow certainly doesn’t sound like a pretty sight, and there is no doubt in my mind that those unfortunate enough to witness my wife and I reaching our seats by the skin of our teeth would fully attest to that.

At least Ulster Rugby head coach Dan McFarland knows where to look should he need a new battering ram for the forthcoming season.

Following the unexpected dramatic start to our two-night break in Dublin, we agreed that things could only get better — and, thankfully, that proved to be the case.

We were staying in the recently opened Travelodge PLUS hotel on the corner of Moss Street and Townsend Street in Dublin 2. Once we were greeted by Ruta and her infectious smile, we knew we were in good hands.

The Irish Emigration Museum

As someone who can appreciate a city landscape, I was thrilled to learn that we had been allocated a ‘SuperRoom’ on the seventh and top floor of the hotel — and that was before I discovered that these featured double-height windows, offering a simply wonderful view of the Irish capital.

But we were keen to get in and amongst the hustle and bustle, so — taking note of the Lavazza coffee machine in our room and the hotel’s bar and outdoor garden terrace for later — we set off for our first activity of our break: EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum. To put it simply, it lives up to its name.

Located in an historic building in Dublin’s Docklands — parts of the 1996 biographical period drama Michael Collins, starring our own Liam Neeson, were filmed here — it is a fitting setting to tell the stories of Irish emigrants throughout the centuries and how they have influenced and shaped the world.

The bar at the Travelodge

Having poked around some of the most famous museums in Europe, I was taken aback at how immersive and interactive EPIC is for visitors, groups and families of all ages. A nice touch is that you are given a passport at the beginning and are able to stamp off each section as you go, such as ‘Conflict’, ‘Discovering and Inventing’ and ‘Storytelling’.

The curators have carried out extensive research, and it shows, with actors portraying famous figures, audio recordings, archive footage and assorted paraphernalia taking visitors on an intriguing, thought-provoking journey which highlights the wide-reaching impact this little island has had on a global scale. Did you know, for example, that John Philip Holland, from Co Clare, developed the first submarine to be commissioned by the US Navy in the 1870s?

We were also fortunate in that our visit coincided with a temporary exhibit on JFK’s visit to the Emerald Isle during his time as US President in 1963, just a few months before his assassination. My interest was piqued when I came across the section on Northern Ireland, which the president opted against fitting into his itinerary because he didn’t want to be seen taking a firm stance on the reunification debate.

The hotel's halloumi burger and chips

After cramming more information into my head than I ever did during class at school, it was back to the Travelodge PLUS for a quick snooze and dinner — one which my wife and I were really looking forward to following my lacklustre attempt at a chicken and chorizo orzo dish the night before. My version certainly didn’t turn out how TikTok told me it should.

While my wife chose to save herself for the main course, I went for honey and soya pork ribs with red slaw to start. The tender strips of meat simply fell off the bone, the ginger and soya glaze offering a wonderful tang.

Before long, I was turning my attention to my main of battered haddock and thick cut homemade chips.

Even though the light batter, slathered in beer butter, simply melted in the mouth, I still found myself looking on enviously as my wife tucked into her halloumi burger, served on a soft sourdough bun and layered with homemade guacamole, portobello mushroom, beef tomato and buttercrunch lettuce. A generous helping of lime mayo also treated the tastebuds.

After a good night’s sleep and having fuelled up at the buffet breakfast — my advice would be to get down early as it gets busy, and pile as many crispy on the outside but fluffy on the inside hash browns as you can onto your plate — we set off for the next chapter of our adventure: the Irish Whiskey Museum.

Irish Whiskey Museum

Now, I must hold my hands up and admit that I am not in the slightest bit a whiskey connoisseur. I tend to dabble every so often, but if you put several drams in front of me and asked me to do a blind taste, I wouldn’t be able to tell a single malt from a double or blended, a Bushmills from a Jameson or a three-year-old from a 12-year-old. But thanks to our tour guide Aidan, I’m well on my way.

Prominently located on Grafton Street and with an eye-catching entrance featuring a corridor of barrels adorned with names of famous Irish whiskeys, what makes the Irish Whiskey Museum stand out is that it is independent and not sponsored by a brand, meaning a variety of labels await during the tasting section of the tour.

Aidan kicked us off with a song, and his knack for commanding a room quickly became apparent as he ensured everyone in the group felt included, enquiring where each and every one of us was from. When he discovered my wife and I were from Belfast, he quipped “Ah Belfast, welcome back to the European Union”, which had our American, German, Spanish, Italian and Austrian peers in fits of laughter.

A bedroom at the Travelodge

Throughout the hour-long journey, we explored the invention and history of ‘uisce beatha’, or ‘water of life’ in English, how it is made and what makes Irish whiskey different from those in America, Scotland and newcomers to the game such as Japan and India. The finale is, of course, the tasting, where we sampled offerings from Busker, Powers and The Irishman. I’d recommend paying the extra few Euro for a premium ticket, which grants you access to a fourth sample — Knappogue Castle — and a branded glass to take home.

Following the tour, we stopped off in the museum’s bar area for a pint of Guinness — I did say I wasn’t a whiskey connoisseur — before visiting the souvenir shop, where I picked up a bottle of The Irishman, my favourite of the whiskeys I had sampled. We even fitted in a bit of celeb spotting as Irish actor Liam Cunningham, or Ser Davos Seaworth to Game of Thrones fans, happened to dander past just after we left.

Back at the Travelodge PLUS, we opted to test out the outdoor garden terrace along with some of the hotel’s cocktails. My wife’s mojito was one of the most refreshing drinks I’ve ever tried, while I lapped up a whiskey sour. After a farewell Guinness, we decided it was best to retire to the room for an early night. We did have a return train to catch in the morning, after all…

Travel factfile

■ Travelodge PLUS prices start from £108 per night for a midweek stay. Located on corner of Moss Street and Townsend Street in Dublin 2, a short walk from Connolly Station. See www.travelodge.co.uk

■ The Irish Whiskey Museum can be found on Grafton Street and costs from £19 per adult for a classic tour or £14 for non-drinker. Premium tours from £21 per adult or £17 for non-drinker. Group rates available https://irishwhiskeymuseum.ie/#book-now

■ EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum is housed in The chq Building, Custom House Quay, and is from £16 per adult or £40 per family (two adults, two children). See https://epicchq.com/visit/tickets-and-tours