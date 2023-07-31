Maldives: It’s easy to see why so many honeymooners fall for the islands

With golden beaches, crystal blue water and five-star luxury, it’s easy to see why so many honeymooners fall for islands

For the Maldives, romance and honeymoons are big business. Little wonder then that when a lot of people get hitched their first thought is to check out some of the 1,192 coral islands which are set within 26 atolls spread across 35,000 square miles of Indian Ocean.

Maldives tourism minister Abdulla Mausoom, who studied at university here, surprisingly said recently he believes Northern Ireland has a lot of characteristics like the tropical island paradise.

During my honeymoon on three of the Indian Ocean nation’s islands on the turquoise blue water, I must admit I couldn’t see the similarities, but as I was there during our recent rare heatwave, the weather was quite like home, hitting 29C while it was almost that back here.

The Velassaru resort has Instagram-worthy views at every turn

We travelled with Emirates via Dubai — always my favourite airline for comfort and for the in-flight entertainment, food and drinks offering.

Once you arrive at Velana International Airport in Male, you can travel to your chosen resort by seaplane or speedboat. Make sure and try both while you are there. A seaplane transfer is one of those things you need to put on your bucket list.

During our stays at the Kuramathi, Kandolhu and Velassaru resorts (all part of the Universal Resorts group), we really did feel like we had found heaven on earth.

All of the islands we stayed on had lavish over-water pool villas with outdoor decks and private plunge pools with steps down into the ocean, where you could spot all kinds of fish swimming by, such as angelfish, lionfish, unicornfish and even sharks.

You will instantly recognise these magnificent villas, which are built on stilts beside the Finding Nemo-style reefs, with their colourful myriad of marine life, from social media and TV.

It truly is a sight to behold when you wake up to panoramic views of the ocean and the island’s sugar-sand beach and crystal-clear waters.

One of the villas at Kandolhu

For honeymooners, Kandolhu is undoubtedly the most romantic and most luxurious, as well as being one of the smallest islands on this awesome archipelago.

Staying at this exclusive isle, home to just 30 villas, will make you feel like an A-lister.

With more than 150 staff, it works out at around five staff per couple. Service is as exceptional as you can imagine.

The vast bedroom of the water bungalow had sliding doors that opened onto a private deck and the ocean and boasted a king bed and walk-in wardrobe.

The villa also had a glass-walled cube bathroom sitting on the edge of the ocean. With a large bath you can soak in style with amazing views.

Upgrading to the resort’s ultimate all-inclusive package was one of the best decisions we made.

As well as benefiting from being able to choose any drinks at the bars and restaurants, it included full use of your own well-stocked, in-villa wine cellar, with 26 handpicked and globally accredited wines, beers and spirits. It means you could spend all day in your own private paradise.

The view from Olive

The small island of Kandolhu is a haven of tranquillity and feels a world away from anywhere. The five-star resort’s food and drink offering, with four a la carte restaurants, is astounding.

Its cocktail menu has to be one of the best I have tried anywhere on the planet, with a range of Indian Ocean tiki drinks, signature martinis, new age gin and tonics (my favourite was the mango, thyme and cracked black pepper) and sparking cocktails.

We had terrific tacos for lunch at the recently opened Mexican and Peruvian street food offering Ata-Roa while sharks swam underneath our feet.

A five-course tasting menu at Italian eatery Olive and tandoori scallops and reef fish at The Sea Grill were also flawless.

For a flavour of the Far East, we enjoyed some rib eye, chicken, scallop and tiger prawns on the teppanyaki grill at Banzai.

The theatrical chefs make this an experience not to be missed.

It is so easy to just relax, eat and drink at any of the resorts in the Maldives, but make sure to get off your backside and into the water to snorkel in the reefs. We did that at all the resorts we visited.

These blue lagoons are home to endless coral and all sorts of fish, including sharks (not great whites), as the country is home to some 30 species, including hammerheads and whale sharks.

Velassaru resort

We encountered several baby sharks coming right up the beach, with dolphins swimming beside us on an evening cruise. These really were once-in-a-lifetime moments. You will feel like you are in a David Attenborough documentary.

You can also go scuba diving, with the dive schools offering a full range of PADI courses for divers of all levels.

Another must-do are the spas at the various resorts. Varu Spa at Kandolhu, where the therapists offer amazing massages, uses a range of products close to home, from Voya in Sligo. At Kurmathi, the Balinese massage is something special, while The Spa at Velassaru has got to be one of the most beautiful over-water spas in the Maldives.

As much as we could have stayed on Kandolhu for ever, we also checked out some of the other islands.

Kuramathi is a very different experience from Kandolhu. It is one of the largest islands but offers the same excellent services, food, drink and accommodation.

It is also more family-friendly and has a kids’ beach club where you can leave the little ones while you enjoy yourself.

At just over a mile long, it is home to 360 villas (but never feels crowded) and, like Kandolhu, is a perfect romantic hideaway with its picture-postcard views across the Indian Ocean.

Emirates business class seats

Kuramathi’s over-water villas are also spacious, with a king bed and large bathroom with glass doors leading out to the sundeck, where you can sunbathe or take a dip in your private infinity pool.

There’s a lot to be said for just sitting on the sundeck or at a cocktail bar underneath the coconut trees while looking over the turquoise waters.

Turtles may wander up on the beach or you may see pelicans having a tropical fish lunch.

Eco initiatives are evident throughout many of the resorts. At Kuramathi this includes a coral reef rehabilitation program, a desalination and bottling plant and a waste management system.

Holidaymakers can learn all about the coral reefs from the resident marine biologist at the Eco Centre and there is a fascinating sperm whale skeleton on display. Its kids’ club teaches children about the environment and marine life.

It also has a hydroponic garden where staff grow and harvest more than 500kg of salad greens and herbs for the restaurants every month.

Kuramathi has 12 restaurants and seven bars, each with its own unique menu and atmosphere.

You will get the buffet restaurant on the basic package (the food is excellent there too) but can pay extra for the a la carte eateries.

Tacos from Ata-Roa

Put The Reef, its signature seafood restaurant with a fantastic range of grilled reef fish, and the Island Barbeque, home of some of the best chargrilled steaks you will ever try, on your to-do list. For a pre or post-dinner drink, Laguna Bar or The Champagne Loft, both of which have a wide selection of fine wines, chilled Champagne and freshly mixed sensational cocktails are the ideal chill zones.

You can explore the island, which is thick with vegetation (including a gargantuan 300-year-old Banyan tree) on foot (it takes around 30-40 minutes to get around it) or on one of the regular buggies that ferry people around.

Check out the tip of Kuramathi island, a 1km long sandbank. Sitting on the white sand and staring out at the ocean, you will feel like Robinson Crusoe if no one else is around.

Our last stop was another sister resort, Velassaru. It is the closest to the Maldivian capital Male (25 minutes by speedboat). It is smaller than Kuramathi and more than twice the size of Kandolhu.

It also has a very laid-back vibe, with its infinity pool framed by hammocks strung between coconut trees. Those made it worth dragging ourselves away from the water bungalow, with its glass-fronted wall looking out to the sea.

Teppanyaki at Velassaru resort

Again, top marks for food and drink, particularly Sand, which sits on the sandy beach, hence its name. Steaks and seafood are again the star of the show, with exquisite chocolate desserts.

Etesian offers Latin American-inspired gourmet dishes, with truffles and cheeses a must-try, while Teppanyaki over the lagoon showcases contemporary Japanese cuisine with a creative twist. For an after-dinner cocktail, try Chill Bar.

During the day, check out the reef, with complimentary snorkelling gear or try out windsurfing, catamaran, kayak hire and fishing trips. There is also morning and sunset yoga on offer for guests.

Like the other resorts, there is a gym on site if you want to burn off the extra calories that are inevitable for any holiday in the Maldives. Those calories are definitely worth having.

The Maldives archipelago really is paradise. If you desire a tropical escape for your honeymoon or a romantic break, look no further because you really will live the dream.

Factfile:

♦ Emirates operates two daily flights from Dublin to Dubai and onwards to more than 140 destinations including Maldives. Maldives economy rates start from €993.94, with business class from €2899.94. Visit www.emirates.com for more information.

♦ Kuoni (www.kuoni.co.uk) offer seven nights at five-star Kandolhu (www.kandolhu.com) in a beach villa on full board a la carte, including flights on British Airways from Belfast via London Heathrow and transfers in resort. The price for selected departures in March 2024 based on two adults sharing is from £5,699 per person. This includes a saving of up to 10% if booked by October 31 this year. Honeymoon extras include complimentary 30-minute massage per person and beachfront candle lit dinner with a bottle of sparkling wine.

♦ Kuoni (www.kuoni.co.uk) offers seven nights at five-star Velassaru (www.velassaru.com) in a deluxe villa on full board, including flights on British Airways from Belfast via London Heathrow and transfers in resort. The price for selected departures in September this year based on two adults sharing is from £3,199 per person. Includes a saving of up to £1,167 per couple if booked by October 31 this year. Honeymoon extras include bottle of Taittinger Champagne, tapas at Chill Bar (a selection of three tapas dishes together with two glasses of sparkling wine), a L’Occitane gift pack and a USD$25 spa credit.

♦ Kuoni (www.kuoni.co.uk) offers seven nights at four-star Kuramathi (www.kuramathi.com) in a water villa on full board, including flights on British Airways from Belfast via London Heathrow and transfers in resort. The price for selected departures based on two adults sharing is from £3,749 per person. Price includes a saving of up to 10% if booked by October 31 this year.