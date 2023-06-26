Meet Catherine… Co Down’s duchess of decluttering

Messers and hoarders beware … Co Down mum’s fledgling start-up is booming as she whips chaotic family homes into shape

A Co Down mum is coming to the rescue of harried householders who can’t get on top of their clutter.

Catherine Hamilton-Cooper is at her happiest when bringing order to messy homes as a professional ‘declutterer’. From simply sorting out wardrobes groaning under the weight of too many clothes, to clearing entire rooms piled to the rafters with unwanted stuff, Catherine has seen and sorted it all.

Her business, Declutterbird, has also taken off online, where over 16,000 people follow her helpful hints and tips on Facebook.

Catherine, from Crossgar, discovered a natural talent for organising during a career in admin where she found herself bringing order to many a busy office.

However, it was a period of illness two years ago which led to the realisation that she could make a business out of her skills for tidying.

Professional declutterer Catherine Hamilton-Cooper

Living in a busy home with four children and husband Jonathan, she recalls how recovering from burnout led her to a eureka moment. “In my previous job I was completely overworked to the point where I was doing ridiculous hours, starting at 7am and not finishing until 11pm at night,” she says.

“It went on for quite a period of time and then we went into lockdown, the workload just increased. I could see there was no fix in place and eventually I suffered total burnout. I was on leave for six months with work-related stress and was on medication and receiving counselling.

“I did a journalling and meditation course, The Real Life Hack, which got me thinking about what I wanted to do as I knew I didn’t want to go back to the same job. I had always been told I had exceptional organisational skills and I have turned around a few chaotic offices over the years.

“I then discovered the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers (APDO) and I knew that was what I definitely wanted to do. I did training courses with them and I am now a member. I started a new job part-time while launching my business and running it in the evenings and weekends.”

Since then she has been busy helping a whole range of people tackle hoarding issues, from simple tasks like sorting paperwork or kitchen cupboards to tackling more serious issues of extreme hoarding.

Catherine works with clients to help remove clutter from their homes

As she explains, clutter doesn’t just take up space in our homes but can impact on our overall wellbeing. “The more we own, the more we have to manage and maintain,” she says.

“Therefore, if we accumulate too many belongings and are not decluttering regularly, we can easily end up overwhelmed by stuff. Everyone has stuff coming into the house all the time whether they are buying things or receiving gifts.

“If you don’t declutter regularly, stuff starts to creep in; things seem disorganised, your home feels crammed and cramped and a little suffocating. Suddenly we feel overwhelmed; we don’t know what to do and where to start.

“Living in an environment with chronic clutter and disorganisation increases the levels of the stress hormone cortisol in our bodies which can increase risk of physical and mental illnesses. Essentially, clutter and disorder puts us into a state of stress.”

On the theme of her business, Declutterbird, Catherine (44) has adopted six different bird mascots to represent six different styles of declutterers with a simple online quiz to help people identify their type.

“There is the Puffin who is the eco declutterer and for them the most important thing is how to recycle or repurpose their clutter.

“They tend to hold onto things because they want to reuse them. The Peacock is a perfectionist who likes everything to be perfect so they tend to procrastinate because they are afraid of making a mistake or letting something go they will regret. The Kingfisher is the small stepper who simply doesn’t know what to do with all the clutter because they have never been taught the skills to declutter.”

Catherine recently began her business, Declutterbird

There is also the Flamingo, the storyteller who has a strong emotional attachment to items, and can struggle to let go of things; the Hummingbird, a fast declutterer when it has a deadline, but can struggle to get back on track if distracted. And finally the Toucan who is a planner who makes quick well-thought-out decisions and gets unwanted items out of the house promptly, and thoroughly enjoys the process, executing it like a decluttering pro.

Catherine has helped people with a variety of issues from organising wardrobes to decluttering rooms.

“It really does vary. Many of us have spare rooms that we use as dumping grounds and stuff just builds up and up and I’ve been to homes where the room can no longer be used because there is so much stuff in it. Also people who have ADHD find it really difficult to declutter. I help them put in strategies to help them maintain it afterwards.

“There are loads of different reasons why people would ask for my help, some just have a really busy household and don’t have the time to tackle their clutter. In every case the client has to be the decision-maker, I will not tell them what needs to go.

“Some people have no problem with making decisions while others have a strong attachment to their belongings. I work at the client’s pace.”

While extreme hoarding is rare, she has tackled homes where mountains of stuff have impacted on the family’s ability to use their home.

She explains: “I’ve been in houses where clutter has become a health and safety hazard with stairs piled with stuff and main exit routes blocked. I will ask people if they use something and if not, do they have the space to keep it. I can’t magically create more space in a house but I can organise the space that is there.”

Professional declutterer Catherine Hamilton-Cooper

Catherine charges £30 an hour and usually is booked for a minimum three-hour session. Many book her on a monthly basis as well as a one-off.

For those who can’t afford the services of a professional declutterer, she established a free-to-join Facebook group where she and its 2,000 members share hints and tips.

With so many of her 16,000 followers on Facebook living outside of Northern Ireland, she is in the process of developing online courses to help people she can’t reach, to learn how to organise their own space.

She has devised The Cleared System, a signature decluttering step-by-step guide to “transforming your space without the overwhelm” which will soon be available online.

“I have had clients who haven’t had visitors in their home for years because they were too embarrassed and are now no longer terrified when the doorbell rings,” she says. “I want to help bring calm and order to a home, not perfection — that is not maintainable — but a home that doesn’t waste the person’s time, energy and money due to clutter and disorganisation.”

You can find out more at www.declutterbird.co.uk