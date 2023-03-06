Meet Lurgan stylist sought out by stars like Katie Price and Danniella Westbrook

Even those at the top of their game can doubt themselves. Celeb hairdresser Thomas on his struggles with self-belief

Katie Price was booked for a make-up masterclass at Thomas's salon Milano last May where he styled her hair

He is fast becoming a top hair stylist to the stars — albeit a somewhat reluctant one.

In the past year Katie Price and Danniella Westbrook have jumped on a plane from England for a one-day round trip to Northern Ireland, just to have their tresses tamed by Co Armagh hairdresser Thomas Doonan.

And while the Lurgan man now frequently flies to Essex as a personal stylist for ex-EastEnders actress Danniella, he confesses that a lack of confidence has led him to turn down other potential celebrity clients, including Emilia Fox and American actor and film maker Rob Lowe.

The modest 29-year-old has also reluctantly refused requests to style hair for guests on numerous TV shows, including the presenters of hit daytime show Loose Women, all because he says he didn’t feel good enough.

Thomas is Danniella's go-to hairdresser

After working alone for years to establish his own business, Thomas has finally plucked up the courage to work with the stars and is thrilled that his new celeb clients have not only boosted his confidence but given him the chance to put his Milano Hair & Beauty salon and his home town of Lurgan on the map.

He says: “I always thought these people have the world at their fingertips and have access to top celebrity stylists so why would they want me? Danniella was really persistent which is why I finally plucked up the courage to do her hair.

“I go over to London every six weeks to colour it and do her hair extensions. She is amazing and has really helped to build my confidence, so hopefully after chickening out so many times before, I will be able to say ‘yes’ more often in future.”

It is an incredible achievement for someone who entered the profession on a whim and who, in his early days as a stylist, was blissfully unaware that one of his clients was a friend of George and Amal Clooney.

“She was over from New York visiting her mother who lived in Moira and was adamant that I had to do her colour while she was visiting because she loved how I did her mum’s hair. It wasn’t until I saw the pictures of George Clooney’s wedding and she was standing beside the bride and groom that my heart almost stopped.

“If I’d known who she was I would never have had the nerve to stand behind that chair and do her hair. She connected me with Rob Lowe and Emilia Fox who were in Dublin for a red carpet event just before the pandemic and wanted me to do their hair but I politely declined, as at that time I didn’t have the confidence.”

Hairdresser Thomas Doonan with Danniella Westbrook

Thomas, who grew up the youngest of four boys in the village of Waringstown, had always wanted to be a school teacher.

He was more than halfway through his A-levels when on an impulse, he dropped out to enrol in a hairdressing course.

“Everyone who knew me growing up knew I wanted to be a primary school teacher. I was in my second year of A-levels when a friend came into school one Friday morning and told me it was her last day because she was starting at a hairdressing academy on the Monday.

“I don’t know why but something just flicked in my head and I wanted to go too, so I rang the academy at break time and enrolled. I left school that afternoon and started in the hair academy in Newry on the Monday morning and also bagged myself a job in Blue Hair Company in Moira.

“I remember the girl that put the whole idea of being a hairdresser in my head, never showed up at the academy on the Monday, but had decided to stay in school after all and didn’t tell me.”

Danniella caused a stir when she visited Thomas's salon

Thomas enjoyed five good years working at Blue Hair Company until August 2015 when his world was rocked with the sudden and unexpected loss of his brother Jamie, who was just 27 years old when he died as a result of a tragic accident.

“I don’t know if I could ever go through loss like that again. Mum and dad completely crumbled and the whole family was devastated.

“I remember when I was thinking of going to the hair academy, mum wasn’t too happy about me giving up my A-levels and Jamie came in and sat on my bed and told me to do what I wanted. Losing him gave me the kick I needed to go follow my dream and open my own salon.

“Before that I was too afraid to take the leap. I told myself I might not wake up tomorrow and I won’t have given my dream a go.”

He opened his own salon in January 2016 with one sink and one chair. Working alone for the first five years he decided during lockdown to move to larger premises in Lurgan’s William Street, which he opened in October 2021, employing a team of six. Thomas wanted to do something huge to publicise his new salon.

A lifelong fan of Katie Price, his partner surprised him by booking the star for a make-up masterclass at Milano last May. Around 30 people took part and Thomas was delighted to get the chance to style his idol’s hair.

He says: “I have always loved Katie Price and I was so star-struck when she came to Lurgan. I had no idea what I was going to say to her but luckily, she just started talking and made it very easy. She fought with me about paying for petrol when I was going to drive her to Dublin. She was so down-to-earth and lovely.”

Thomas visits London every six weeks to do Danniella's hair

Thrilled with her hairstyle, the star shared it with her 2.6 million Instagram followers and overnight Thomas’s popularity exploded among a new range of celebrity clientele.

“Once she shared me on Instagram, I was messaged by a number of social media personalities and reality TV stars, some really, really famous people literally sent me messages,” he recalls.

“But I chickened out and either didn’t reply or palmed them off, I was just so nervous. Danniella asked me to do her hair quite a few times but I just didn’t think I could do it.

“Her agent tried to book me for two TV slots on This Morning and Lorraine, but I didn’t have the nerve to do it and I remember watching her interviews and thinking that I should have done her hair.

“A few weeks passed and her agent contacted me again. This time I said yes and they flew me over to London and I found myself standing behind the chair with her in it. It was crazy.

Thomas styling Danniella's hair

“I’ve been contacted by a few of the Geordie Shore girls and one is flying over to have her hair done next month which will be exciting.”

Thomas, who has also just launched his own hair care and styling products, says he feels blessed his career has taken the turn it has but despite his ever-growing list of star clients, this is one crimper determined to keep his feet on the ground.

He adds: “I have learnt that at the end of the day they are just normal people who talk about the weather and their holidays like everyone else.

“It’s just been luck and people have just given me chances, people like Danniella who has been so kind to me. Even if I never do another celeb I will always feel grateful.”