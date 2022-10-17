Meet the ‘gangsta grannies’ proving age is just a number

Rap ensemble The Wrinkly Rappers’, formed from a group of volunteers who care for the elderly at Newington Day Centre, release two new songs

The Wrinkly Rappers recorded their songs with the help of an Oh Yeah project

A group of carers connected to a north Belfast day centre for elderly people have formed an all-female rap group playfully calling themselves The Wrinkly Rappers.

The 10-member ensemble — who are connected to the Newington Day Centre — have released two songs thanks to the Keep on the Sunnyside initiative run by the Oh Yeah Music Centre.

Like all good rap artists, The Wrinkly Rappers ‘drop rhymes’ about subjects they relate to, and their two songs, Technology and Forced Exodus, are no different. The first tune is about their reluctance to embrace technological advancements, with the women feeling that while platforms such as Zoom have benefits, face-to-face interaction is more personable and enjoyable.

It’s more comical in tone, but for their second song the subject matter shifts into the serious with Forced Exodus examining the war in Ukraine. It was inspired by an image of an elderly woman crossing over a river to flee the war-torn country.

Rose Murphy (60) is the youngest member of The Wrinkly Rappers and became involved with the day centre after her late mum Rosaleen Doran — who suffered from a stroke and had dementia — availed of its services. Since her mum passed away, the self-confessed music lover — who cites bands like The Doors, The Who and Bob Dylan as among her favourites — now volunteers at Newington which Rose says is her way of thanking the centre.

“I was lucky enough that mum was cared for there two days a week and that gave me time to go swimming. She needed a lot of personal care and getting mum down to Newington was a Godsend,” says Rose.

Growing up, Rose was inspired to play the guitar by her aunt Georgina Drake, a teacher who started after-school music classes at Holy Trinity school in the 1970s. As a teenager she stopped her guitar lessons but decided to take up the instrument during lockdown by following tutorials on YouTube. The north Belfast woman also leads sing-alongs at Newington, encouraging participants to sing traditional Irish songs.

She says joining the Oh Yeah project was a “breath of fresh air” enabling her to get involved in the creative process of songwriting during the weekly sessions.

“We were brought together pretty much as strangers — some of us knew each other — but it was the first time as a group. It started off as a drum circle and I think everyone looked at each other and thought what have we got ourselves into,” she recalls.

“But as things progressed we found that it was a bit of craic and we went with the flow.

‘‘I particularly enjoyed the lyrical side of things. I loved the process of bouncing ideas around, seeing the lyrics written out and putting them to the music. It was like a jigsaw puzzle.”

The group spent time in a recording studio and Rose insists she felt a “massive sense of pride and joy” on listening to the final song versions.

‘‘My highlight would definitely have to be our day in the recording studio — it felt like going home. It didn’t matter how many retakes were needed, it was just such an incredible day.

“It was magical how this brand new creation was put together piece by piece to form two incredible songs. We felt invested in it and there was no one that was left out.”

And true to their track Technology, Rose says she has as of yet been unable to download the songs so family and friends can listen to it.

“I’d been away on holiday to Egypt and I’ve been busy doing other things. I can’t download it, it goes back to our song, Techno,” she insists.

“And we’re meeting up for a meal next week. I’ve been to a couple of the (Wrinkly Rappers’) homes and I’ve had them at my home for a wee bite to eat.”

Fellow ‘Wrinkly Rapper’ Jean Privilege also enjoyed the sense of community the project created for those involved.

“Caring for a person with a serious illness is a uniquely life-changing experience, so the opportunity to meet women going through the same thing, while learning new skills in drum workshops, local music history, song deconstruction and songwriting was just wonderful,” she says.

“The weekly workshops gave us all something special to look forward to and helped to take away the stresses of everyday life.’’

‘Keep on the Sunnyside’ was a 16-week project managed by Oh Yeah Music Centre and funded by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Public Health Agency and the Bang Foundation.

Lorraine Calderwood, arts programmes officer at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, stressed there are so many benefits with initiatives such as Keep on the Sunnyside.

“We know that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, boost confidence and motivation, as well as help to relieve stress, loneliness, worries and pain,” says Lorraine.

“The Arts and Older People Programme aims to increase opportunities for older people to engage in the arts, and more recently, has focused on delivering arts activity within care home settings, working with residents living with dementia and their carers.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte Dryden, Oh Yeah’s chief executive officer, insists that it “never ceases to amaze me what comes out of these creative sessions with our older participants”.

“They have life experience and a view on the world that is incredibly powerful. The songs that came out of this project have reflected some of the current issues that so many of us have been trying to process,” adds Charlotte.

Technology and Forced Exodus by The Wrinkly Rappers are available to listen to now at https://on.soundcloud.com/WYXz or search ‘Oh Yeah Older People’ on Soundcloud.