Met the Belfast 81-year-old who has no intention of retiring: ‘I love my job at Ikea’

Why retirement can wait for Hildegarde, who still loves the craic and camaraderie of her role helping customers on shop floor

Most people Hildegarde McKeefrey’s age are enjoying their retirement, but for the 81-year-old, she was starting a job at Ikea when others were ready to finish their careers.

Hildegarde has worked at the Belfast store for the past 15 years and works at the Swedish retailer 12 hours a week in the living room department.

And when she’s not helping people select their flat-packed furniture, she also finds the time to volunteer at a food bank as well as enjoy her hobbies.

“I’m very interested in history and archaeology. I’m obsessed with the news and like to keep up to date with current affairs and I enjoy the company of my good friends,” explains Hildegarde.

She insists that society shouldn’t be so quick to judge people on their age. “Older people aren’t really encouraged to work in our society, but I think that’s a wealth of wasted talent and life experience,” she says.

Hildegarde McKeefrey is happy at her work

Read more Belfast theatre company to celebrate its 25-year journey with a play exploring mental health

In 2008, a friend sent her an application form for a job at Ikea’s new Belfast store and after an initial visit to the shop to get a feel for the place, Hildegarde accepted the role and never looked back.

“I’m one of the co-workers at the store we call ‘lifers’,” she admits, laughing. “We have a family atmosphere in the team, and everyone looks out for each other. We have great craic together. It’s a choice at the end of the day and retirement is not for me. I’m chatty by nature and I like to be with other people, so I’m blessed to be working directly with customers every day. Why would I leave something that I love doing so much?

“I think it’s important to not define people by their age. There are many older people I know who would love a part-time job, but struggle to find one.”

In fact, 64% of people here want to work past state retirement age, according to a study published in 2022.

Hildegarde with Ikea colleagues Louise Nicholson (left) and Hetty Blair

The Unretirement Uprising report, which was conducted by age activism platform 55/Redefined and recruitment company Reed Talent Solutions, also found that one in five people in Northern Ireland also said they want to progress their career beyond their current role.

Hildegarde, who was born in Kilkeel, Co Down, but grew up in Canada, stresses she gets so many benefits from working — even if others encourage her to stop working.

“Anybody who knows me will tell you that the word retirement doesn’t exist in my vocabulary. I couldn’t justify it to myself, while I am fit and able,” she insists.

“Lots of people outside of work tell me to pack it in, but it’s far too interesting — it’s much more than just a job to me. When I’m not at Ikea, I also volunteer at a local food bank.”

Before working at Ikea, which is celebrating its 80th birthday, Hildegarde had a career in social services and ended up volunteering in Kenya for around a decade.

“A colleague’s brother visited Nairobi and was horrified at how poverty-stricken the area was. He asked if anyone would be willing to help and a group of us volunteered. We went over every January for about 10 years. We took over clothes and other essentials. We also built a school; it was a great achievement for us,” she explains.

Hildegarde working in the Living Rooms section

Hildegarde recalled meeting the founder of Ikea, Ingvar Kamprad, during a visit he made to the Belfast store.

“It’s so inspiring how our founder grew the company from nothing, when you look at where Ikea is today. I love how the company continues to do things differently — it’s never stuck in a mould and we’re always looking at what can change; how we can make things better for our customers.

“I like to give every customer time and attention, sharing insight into product hacks, how to get the most from Ikea products, and chatting to people in the store who may just be feeling lonely.

“Everyone loves a bargain too, so I always point customers towards our pre-loved items, which tend to be in great condition, but at a heavily discounted price,” she says.

And her advice to younger people starting out in their careers at Ikea? “I would tell them that our customers in the local community we serve should always be the priority. Ask them questions, pay attention to their needs and wants, to deliver the best possible experience Ikea can provide.”

Ultimately, Hildegarde says her passion is to give back to the community, adding: “(And) long may it last! I’d like to wish all of our staff and customers good health and happiness.”