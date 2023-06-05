Moira couple’s NI twist on charcuterie is bringing home the bacon

Ispini Charcuterie is putting a Northern Irish spin on food by reviving old local cures, and for co-owner Jonathan, the idea leapt from the pages of a book.

“I was farming at home and Sarah bought a book about pig butchery,” he says. “I saw a picture of salami and read about what it was. Being a typical Tyrone farmer, I’d never tried anything as exotic as salami.

“I was chairman (of) the pigs committee in the Ulster Farmers Union at the time. The very next day, I was sent into Loughrea College to present. It was a food event and halfway through the day, one of the food technologists said, ‘We’re having a workshop now for anyone who has an idea for a food business’. I put up my hand and said, ‘I want to make salamis’.”

Example of Ispini Charcuterie hamper

Jonathan was given an innovation voucher from Invest NI to explore the idea, leading to making salamis — the first he had tasted — in Loughry College.

“I sort of got hooked on the whole idea of fermentation and drying meats. I went to the School of Artisan Food in England and did an intensive course on charcuterie making. We launched the business in December 2016.

“My business partner is my sister Janice. She was working in a bar in the outback in Australia and I gave her a call and asked if she wanted to come home and start making salamis. She did and then we started the business.”

Sarah Cuddy, owner at Ispini Charcuterie

The business is involved with The Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme which integrates local businesses with tourism providers to create combined visitor experiences. It’s funded by the Department for Communities, through its Small Settlements Regeneration Programme under Destination Tourism Packages, and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

“Ispini is the gaelic word for sausages, that’s why we picked the name, but it’s also an Italian surname,” explains Jonathan. “It reflects what we want to do, that continental influence with our own wee Irish twist on it.

“Some of the pigs come from our own farm, some from smallholders right around Northern Ireland. Different pigs and breeds are suited to different cuts than others.”

It takes time to create the award-winning charcuterie — which secured a Great Taste Award in 2017.

“A salami is six to eight weeks,” explains Jonathan. “A whole cut like bresola or coppa can take six months to make, so it has been quite a slow process. It’s a process you can’t speed up, you have to go with the market.

“The traditional way of making charcuterie is just salt and whatever marinade or flavours you want to add to the cut. We don’t use additives at all, just curing salts. In doing that, yes, it makes the process very long but you’re getting a far better product at the end of it.”

Ispini Charcuterie cured meat board

Originally Jonathan and his family worked from a butchery unit in Aughnacloy, but then he renovated the old dairy parlour on the farm.

“We try to do a tonne in finished weight a month. It’s a lot of stuff when you take it into individual slices. It’s still what you’d call a niche market but it’s a growing niche.”

During lockdown, the family opened a shop in Moira. For Jonathan — “I suppose you’d call me the biggest geek in the world” — finding old curing methods has given the business a nod to the past.

“I sat for months trawling through the old papers. I was reared on stories about (how) bacon would be made on the farm and stories of pigs being killed on the farm and sent up to Belfast for processing. I thought there must be old cures still about.

“One product we have on the website is called Stout Lomo, an air-dried pork loin. I found the recipe for it in a 1783 Belfast News Letter, it was actually an old Belfast bacon cure. We’re reared on stories that people just ate salty bacon but their tastes were more evolved than that.

“It turns out Belfast had a really good history of curing bacons and hams. We had the Belfast ham, which was an air-dried ham, pretty much what you would find in Italy or France. And originally it was dried above the looms of the linen mills.

“Then there were drying rooms purposely built around Tomb Street. It all died a death with the invention of the fridge. We’ve found the old recipes and (we’re) trying to bring our products back, the way they were 100 years ago.”

For more, see www.ispinicharcuterie.com