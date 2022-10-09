Mum-of-three who suffered years of chronic pain reveals how she got better in contribution to new book

A Fermanagh business owner is sharing her story with the desire to give other women hope, after she spent years without any in her life.

Sandra Miskimmin (48) features in new book, Seen Too, alongside 14 inspirational women from across the UK. She’s the only contributor from Northern Ireland in the collaboration.

In the book, the mother-of-three shares her personal story of overcoming adversity.

Sandra pulled groin muscles in early 2002, which caused damage to her back and pelvis. When she fell pregnant later that year, she suffered a lot of pain and was advised that it would cease after the baby was born, but unfortunately it continued and years of chronic pain ensued.

Sandra Miskimmin

“It has always been a dream of mine to become a published author, and after reading Seen 1 last year, I was inspired,” Sandra says.

“When Katherine Massey, the founder and project manager of Seen, asked for potential authors for the sequel, I put my name forward and was accepted. I wanted to share my story of living with chronic back pain for years, the impact on my mental health and how I was able to turn my life around.

“For years I used to put on a smile and carried on, but inside I was at breaking point. As women, we tend to do this, and no one knows our level of pain — physically or mentally.

“We feel as if we have to be super woman, that we have to do everything. If we show that you are not coping, you’re told to just get on with it, just keep going. I never felt that I could say to people that I was suffering, and because of that the only people that knew the level of pain that I was in was my family.

“Women don’t talk about the fact that they are struggling and in today’s society, it’s really sad to see that there are so many people taking their own lives, and if they just spoke about things it would be a lot easier, and that is what we want to do with the book. We want to make women see that it’s OK, that if times are tough, it will get better, to reach out for help.”

After trying numerous approaches that failed — medical and holistic — Sandra was finally cured in 2013.

Sandra pictured with her family, sons Henry (20) and Christian (14), husband Paddy (48) and daughter Clodagh (28)

She says she rid herself of pain by “focusing on real food; whenever I had started to do this, nobody had ever talked about the quality of food that you were eating, and that is what I really then focused on”.

“I also started living a very natural lifestyle, I reduced my exposure to toxins, I got rid of the inflammation within my body, and I really supported by body through nutrition, and then my body was effectively able to heal itself.

“Now I’m living a life that I never, ever dreamt was going to be possible for me again. I’m 48 and I’m playing netball with girls that are in their thirties and they say: ‘Oh good grief, I’m marking Sandra tonight’. I’m the mad one running around a netball court,” she jokes.

“To be able to do that, I am just so truly grateful. I didn’t believe I would ever be without pain in my life, so when I was able to say goodbye to it, I was astounded.

“By sharing my story, I hope to be able to show women that it is OK to be where they are right now, and to reach out and find help for their current situation.”

Inspired by her healing, Sandra founded SMASH Worldwide (Sandra Miskimmin’s Alternative Solutions For Health) in 2013.

The entrepreneur and published author says it’s a huge honour to be the only person from Northern Ireland to be included in Seen Too.

“I get very emotional at the thought of it. To be able to share my story with the world is an absolute honour, to be able to help women and to show people that anything is possible.

“The royalties from the sales of Seen Too will be used to support counselling, group activities and group coaching at Advanced Brighter Futures; a charity that supports mental health based in Wrexham.

“Within four hours of going live on Amazon on Kindle, we got to number one in New Releases, and knocked Davina McCall off the top spot for Women’s Hot New Releases. The book in paperback is launching on Amazon on October 10 to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

“People should pick up the book because it will show women out there that even though they may be going through a tough time, that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. The 15 stories are all about hope, faith, resilience, courage and never giving up.”