Mumbai 27 review: Belfast Cathedral Quarter spot has stood the test of time

It’s a tough time for restaurants. Household budgets and disposable incomes are shrinking, while costs are rising and the tax landscape remains skewed against our hospitality businesses.

It’s meant that many restaurants are pulling down the shutters during the start of the week, with some choosing to open from Wednesday evening, or even Thursday lunch.

When I visited early in the week, Mumbai 27 was buzzing. It’s held its head high on the corner of Talbot Street in Belfast city centre when others have sadly been and gone. There’s good reason for its success.

There was a warm welcome on what was a nippy evening before we were seated at a table for two looking out towards the bar area.

A pre-theatre menu was on offer when we arrived, offering a wide range of starters and mains for a very affordable £23.95 for two courses.

I turned my attention to the standard a la carte menu, and the horin-er-mangsho venison jumped off the starter list. Mumbai also does a stunning lamb chop, but this dish brings a lean piece of deer with tamarind sauce. It was still slightly pink and gamey, with a subtle smoke having licked the sides of the protein as it was cooked — it’s something only hot coal cooking can bring.

There was also a touch of acid from the tamarind, which finished with some caramelised sweetness.

It was also a veritable bargain at £6.95.

Lamb korma and lamb shank

My companion opted for the very reasonable pre-theatre offering, which includes a starter of Mumbai street food. Punchy, crisp and deeply savoury potato fritters sat in something which appeared to be halfway between a poppadom and prawn cracker in texture, adding a little extra crunch.

While the main course menu was varied, the lamb shank is something not to be missed and not likely replicated in many other spots to quite this level.

The cooking was just about as bang-on as it can be. It was sizeable, a touch fatty and utterly unctuous, with the meat falling off the bone with little help but remaining intact and not shredding into oblivion. Crispy onions and pea shoots permeated and cut through the light heat and balanced, subtle spice. Not a bad way to spend £17.95.

My companion’s lamb korma was equally well executed. There was a smoothness and richness to the sauce which is often lost when coconut is in play. It was creamy and lightly spiced, with the lamb holding together but breaking apart with little effort.

Our garlic naan bread arrived a little late to the table, a few minutes after the mains, but made its presence known, while staff remained attentive and friendly.

There was a heft of garlic-clad ghee in the air. It appeared to be straight from the tandoor — and it was all the better for it. It was slightly deckled and pocked around the edges, with charring adding a touch of smoke and sharpness, while being light, airy and soft in the middle.

If we were being entirely gluttonous, another order could have gone in, but we were already approaching a full house in terms of appetite. A return visit beckons.

The food

Pre-theatre menu £23.95

Lamb shank £17.95

Venison starter £6.95

Garlic naan £3.05

Pint of Cobra x2 £11.90

Coke Zero x2 £5.60

Total £69.40

The ratings

Service 5/5

Food 5/5

Decor 3/5

Vegetarian 4/5

Mumbai 27 27 Talbot St, Belfast Tel: 028 9023 3926