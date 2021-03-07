Nadine Coyle doesn't think of herself as single mum despite separation

The Girls Aloud star explained how they have a brilliant co-parenting relationship and how her mum also helps out.

She said: "I definitely have friends who are actual single mothers who do everything themselves and everything falls on them but that is not the situation I am in.

"I have been so lucky that since Anaiya has been very young my mum has just been amazing and also I have a great relationship with Jason. It's very nice and it works very well. I can't wear the crown of single mother who is doing everything and pulls off school and work and homework and baths and keeping a household. I'm not having to do all of that.

"There are people I know that are doing that. They really deserve that crown of doing an amazing job. I would be a fake if I was like 'I do it myself'."

The 35-year-old Derry singer admitted she felt it wasn't 'safe' for her to be in charge of her daughter when she was born.

She revealed: "You've just given birth. It seems so unsafe. I had been in labour for a few days and then by the time Anaiya was born she was handed to me and I thought 'this isn't safe, I'm in no capable mind to actually look after a baby. I'm exhausted.' I had been up for days. I hadn't slept for maybe two weeks before that.

"You've got your healthy baby and she's so precious but I'm not fit, I'm tired, I'm shaky, I've not eaten well. My head was all over the place and you are supposed to take care of this precious little thing. It's so terrifying. I was in constant panic mode but then I realised I had to relax or I was going to give myself a heart attack."

Nadine admitted she was relieved she waited until she had finished with her band Girls Aloud before becoming a mum as it would have been too difficult.

"There is no way I could have been pregnant and been in Girls Aloud at the same time. It was too physical. There was a lot of dancing in high heels. Friends of mine have been in bands pregnant and I don't know how they do it. I could barely walk from the living room to the kitchen, never mind get dressed and do a routine. I was regularly in pjs. I had morning sickness at seven in the morning to seven at night. There was no way I could have performed or done a tour or a promo. It's so amazing that people can do it but I know physically I wasn't well enough. It took over so much. I wasn't physically capable."