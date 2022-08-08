National Cat Day: 'I love how arrogant cats are... Nacho’s like a little prince'

Sunday Life talks to two owners about what makes moggies the purrfect companions

A cat lover from Cookstown has created a website where he and his girlfriend’s cat Nacho “interview” some of Hollywood’s top animal trainers.

Ben Richie (34) has swapped tips with the people who worked with the cats from Pet Sematary and the famous Mr Jinx — Robert De Niro’s intimidating pet in Meet The Fockers.

It all started as a project during the first lockdown of spring 2020, when a bored and isolated Ben created an Instagram profile for his girlfriend’s cat.

“We got Nacho from a rescue centre in February 2020, then a month later Covid hit,” explains Ben, a pharmacy worker.

“The internet was such a depressing place and a lot of people — myself included — were feeling quite down, so I just wanted to spread a little joy. The response I got was incredible and I’ve chatted to people from all over the world. I’ve even had Christmas cards from as far away as Miami — sent to Nacho, of course.”

Siberian forest cat Nacho has proved to be quite a hit online, regularly greeting his 3,000-plus followers with “hello floofs!”

But it’s his celebrity interviews on his own dedicated website that set him apart from other social media-savvy pets.

A movie buff with a passion for horror films, Ben often found himself watching the feline characters in a film and wondering what went on behind the scenes with the four-legged actors.

He began reaching out to the names tucked away at the end of the credits — of the people who work with the animals — and was amazed and humbled that they were open to talking to him.

“One of my favourites was Melissa Millett, an animal trainer and owner of a company called Ultimutts,” he said. “She worked with the cats from the Pet Sematary remake and owns the cat Tonic, who played Church in the movie.

“Another lady I loved hearing from was Dawn Barkan. She trained Jinxy, Robert De Niro’s cat in Meet The Fockers. She told me how they made the famous scene where Jinx flushes the toilet, and also said there was a real bond between De Niro and the cat, because apparently De Niro always kept cat biscuits in his pocket.

“Unfortunately, Nacho can actually be quite shy, so he wouldn’t be an ideal movie star. Dawn said he has the looks but he’d need to work on his attitude.”

Monday is International Cat Day; an annual celebration of all things feline created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Ben says that in an increasingly divided world, a simple thing like a shared love of cats can bring a lot of joy.

“I’m the crazy cat guy, 100%,” laughs Ben. “There’s just something about them; it’s their arrogance. Nobody can be their boss and nobody can control them — they do what they want. Nacho is so regal; he really is a little prince.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of negativity on the news this week, as usual, so I just like to put something positive out there. Nacho has a distinctive online persona and I love checking in on all the likes and shares he’s getting.”

Another person whose cats rule the roost is Emily Costello (30), from Newtownards. The occupational therapist says she’d “do anything” for her pets Sansa and Cozette, although there have been some anxious times along the way.

Sansa went missing for 13 months, then reappeared two days after Cozette joined the family, after being found over 20 miles away in Millisle.

“She was named after Sansa from Game of Thrones and she definitely lived up to her namesake,” laughs Emily. “She started out really shy and timid, then went on a big adventure and came back streetwise.”

Emily says she knew her now-husband Barry (35) was a keeper back in 2016 when he surprised her with Sansa, even though he’s allergic to cats.

“I told him that if it wasn’t for him, I’d have a wee ginger kitten by now, so the following week he turned up with one,” she says.

When Sansa disappeared just before the pair tied the knot in August 2017, they spent weeks combing the streets trying to find her.

Emily explains: “She tended to go out for an hour around 10pm and then come in and sleep on my bed. When she hadn’t come home for her breakfast I knew something was wrong.

“On our honeymoon we got our neighbours to keep an eye out for her and they even put fresh food out for her every day, but she never came back. There weren’t even any sightings of her.”

Months passed and Emily’s hopes began to dwindle. But she told Barry she wanted to give it at least a year before they got another cat, just in case Sansa turned up.

Then, 13 months after Sansa’s disappearance, Barry sent Emily a picture message of a white ball of fluff in their house. He’d surprised her with a Persian kitten.

“He’d read Persians are hypoallergenic,” she laughs. “But they’re not. Cozette was the runt of the litter, we named her after a character in Les Mis.”

Then, two days later, the phone rang.

“It was a vet, telling me Sansa had been handed in.

“Apparently she’d been living on a building site, but she’d kept setting off the alarms at 3am so the site manager had managed to catch her.

“The vet scanned her microchip and contacted me. I was so overjoyed, I had been so worried about her. I was calling my family to let them know and I couldn’t even get my words out.

“When we went to pick her up she recognised me straight away, she was rubbing up against me.”

After fending for herself for so long it took Sansa a little while to settle back into family life, but now she and Cozette are friends.

As for Barry and his allergies, Emily has this to say: “We bought an air purifier last year and it changed his life.

“Cats really are just fantastic company, I would do anything for both of mine to keep them happy.”

To follow Nacho’s adventures and interviews visit www.cheesynacho.net or Instagram @cheesynacho__