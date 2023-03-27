Newtownabbey student fundraising for Epilepsy Action NI after being diagnosed with condition

When Harry Clarke had an epileptic seizure aged 15, he didn’t think anything of it. But two years later things changed dramatically when he was on a bus to Dublin with friends.

“I had a seizure and then another one and another one and had to be taken off the bus and brought to the hospital. After that I had between 300 and 600 seizures in a six-month period,” says the now 22-year-old from Newtownabbey.

Harry was diagnosed with epilepsy and raises money for Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland. He is aiming to increase the public’s knowledge of the neurological condition for Epilepsy Awareness Day, which is today. Epilepsy Action has warned the latest figures show Northern Ireland has the highest epilepsy prevalence rate in the UK, painting a “highly concerning” picture.

“Something happens to your body before you have a seizure called ‘aura’, which, in my case, makes my head feel fuzzy and I have the feeling of being on a roller coaster or butterflies. This is a warning that I’m going to have a seizure,” explains Harry.

“Most of my seizures are tonic-clonic, which means I fall to the floor and lose consciousness and my arms and legs shake. I get confused and am not able to remember stuff. For example, one time, when my niece was just born, maybe a week after I had a seizure I couldn’t remember her name. After a seizure I am so tired and sore. It can take anything from 10 minutes to 12 hours for me to recover after a seizure.

“I sometimes can have more [than one] seizure at a time. I can have one, then wake up again and have another one, which can be really scary. I don’t really know what’s going on until I finish completely. I might as well be sleeping because I really don’t know what is going on, because I am unconscious.”

Harry running 10K for Epilepsy Action NI

The final-year student, who is studying computing information technology at Queen’s University Belfast, is planning on becoming a secondary school IT teacher.

“My PGCE course is one year in Queen’s and then I go on two 12-week placements. It could be anywhere in Northern Ireland, but I hope they try to keep me local,” he says, laughing.

Harry admits he knew nothing about epilepsy prior to diagnosis, as there was no family history.

“It’s been five years since my first seizure, so I am pretty clued in now about epilepsy, as there is a lot of information out there.”

Harry Clarke with girlfriend Rachel

Diagnosis has never held him back from living his life.

“I guess I thought more about it when I was diagnosed at 17 as it was a big stage in my life and I did feel my independence was being taken away from me,” he says.

“The seizures on the bus to Dublin happened three days away from me doing my driving test, so I couldn’t drive for a year, which was terrible.

“I am now on a medically restricted licence and I have to review it every three years. It’s been about three years since I had a seizure, but I’m also on medication, which I’ll probably be on for the rest of my life.

“If I do decide to come off it, I need to stop driving for six months and I really don’t want to do that.

Harry’s parents spent a lot of on time on Epilepsy Action’s website and were able to get a pack with valuable information, which was a big help at the time.

Misconceptions around the condition can focus on how someone reacts to the seizure.

“During that bus trip to Dublin, another passenger was adamant that I was taking drugs because of the way the seizure affected my body,” explains Harry.

“Sometimes I can foam at the mouth, which can be associated with taking drugs. It’s sad to think that’s the impression someone had.”

Now fighting fit, Harry, who also works in a bar on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, is a keen fundraiser for the charity, starting with a 10K run a few years ago.

“I raised about £500, which I believe went towards the free services the charity offers to families affected with epilepsy in Northern Ireland,” he says.

“I am getting back into running and hope to do the Run the Runways in Newtownards in May to keep up my fundraising for Epilepsy Action NI.”

For more information on Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland, see www.epilepsy.org.uk/