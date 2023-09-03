NI barrister ‘moved to tears’ by reader reaction to his story of triumph in face of ADHD

Anthony showing off his call to the Bar certificate with friend Maria Hazelwood

A barrister who qualified aged 45 after failing at school because of ADHD was left shocked after tens of thousands of people read his story in last week’s Sunday Life.

Former model and TV presenter Anthony Miller struck a chord with readers after he spoke out to encourage young people dealing with disappointing GCSE results.

Thousands of people impacted by ADHD shared his story on social media, thanking him for encouraging them in overcoming their own difficulties.

Anthony said all the positive comments has moved him to tears.

He added: “It has just gone crazy. I have never seen a response like it in over 30 years working in the media and writing for publications across the world.

“I have interviewed big stars like Kim Wilde, Bonnie Tyler and Shakespears Sister, and nothing has had such a quick and far-reaching response as this.

“It just goes to show how big an issue ADHD is, and it really hit home with thousands of people.”

Anthony showing off his call to the Bar certificate with friend Maria Hazelwood

More than 360 million around the world have ADHD, and many more have yet to be diagnosed.

Anthony took a positive approach to his diagnosis.

He said: “When I got my diagnosis two years ago, the clarity that came with it and the relief was incredible because it all made sense.

“I realised I wasn’t a bad kid after all, and other people were recognising that in their own lives because of the story and said how much it helped.”

Anthony failed his 11-plus and was expelled from his secondary school in Antrim before getting the chance to sit GCSEs.

He left school with no qualifications but enjoyed a successful career in modelling and then TV presenting, giving it up when he was 35 to follow his dream of a career in law.

Ten years later he qualified as a barrister and, against incredible odds, was offered a position at the top-tier PB3 Barristers, the third largest and one of the oldest in the country.

Anthony as a 12-year-old

He also beat thousands of students in the UK to secure a prestigious Lord Denning Scholarship, awarded by the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn to people who show exceptional potential for a career at the Bar.

After going from someone with no qualifications to starting a pupillage at one of the best law chambers in the UK, Anthony puts much of his success down to the positive side of ADHD.

He explained: “While there are common traits for everyone, it can be an individual type of illness which is different for each person, and for me it is about hyper-focus.

“I could take a 300-page legal judgment which most people would despair at, and it excites me. I can’t wait to delve into it and find the answers.

“That’s ADHD — we are risk takers. If we can just get schools to recognise that and channel it, so many people will have such a better chance in life.

“I am starting out on my law career, and I intend to be an advocate for all people with ADHD.

“(I will) make sure it is not something being whispered about and that people are heard and seen.”

Anthony believes that having doctors attached to schools to assess and diagnose children early would have far-reaching benefits.

He said: “It would entirely change the lives of those little souls who today are attending school filled all the way up with angst, believing they are a problem.

“Every one of those wee faces deserves a fair chance at academic success and at happiness and contentment.”