NI doctor turned life around after booze left him bankrupt and on the brink of death

Don’t suffer in silence, surgeon tells people battling addiction

Ian's partner left him at the height of his addiction

Dr Ian Walsh is a man of many talents. The respected urologist and skilled surgeon is also known for his work in the field of psychosexual medicine.

When he isn’t treating patients, the classically trained musician (60) is busy writing songs, recording albums or performing live with his band, RagBone.

By his admission, he’s the happiest he’s ever been, but life wasn’t always so good.

Addicted to alcohol, he lost everything. A severe seizure and a blood clot on his brain proved the turning point that offered him a second chance at life.

“I started drinking when I was around 18 or 19,” he says. “I was a medical student, and back then alcohol was part of the social scene. I also played in a band, so I was very immersed in the drinking culture.

“Initially, it wasn’t a problem. I wasn’t drinking excessively, at least no more than anyone else.”

Ian in his scrubs

As the years passed, Ian realised his relationship with alcohol wasn’t as benign as it appeared.

“Somehow, I crossed the line into dependency,” he says. “Believe me, that’s a bleak landscape. It’s a hard, lonely place. Once there, not everyone can escape.

“I was still working, but I realised I was becoming unsafe. My patients had to come first, so I decided it was time to put my hand up and admit I had a problem.

“When I contacted the General Medical Council to step back, I thought they’d come down on me like a ton of bricks. But as it turned out, they were incredibly supportive and did their best to help.”

After his resignation, Ian spiralled out of control. “Ironically, leaving the job I loved was the worst as well as the best decision I could have made,” he recalls.

“Being unemployed meant there were no restraints. I could drink as much as I wanted. That first year, I really lost control. My partner rightly left and took her children with her.

“I was declared bankrupt, lost my home and ended up living in a wee box room at my mother’s assisted living facility. With no family, no income and nothing to look forward to, there was nothing to do but drink.

“I was a mess. My health suffered and I could barely walk. People who knew me thought I was nearing the end, that one day I’d overdose and that would be that.

“But there was also a positive side. Although leaving my job set me hurtling toward rock bottom, it was where I needed to be. You have to reach rock bottom before you can begin the climb back to health.”

Everyone’s rock bottom looks different. Ian knew he had arrived when he woke up in hospital, having suffered a severe seizure and a blood clot on the brain.

“Alcohol had taken a massive toll on my health, but the seizure and clot on my brain left me on the brink of death,” he explains.

“I remember waking up in hospital and thinking, ‘That’s it, I can’t do this anymore’. From that moment, I never touched another drink. I had reached my rock bottom and the only way was up.”

Had Ian experienced some kind of epiphany?

“I’m not sure I’d describe it as an epiphany, but I was a close as you could get,” he says.

“Some people take decades to hit bottom. Sadly, others never arrive at all. Fortunately, I hurtled toward it at an amazing speed. Even today, I cannot believe I escaped with so little physical damage.

“I didn’t have to fight the terrible cravings others experience but, then again, recovery is different for everyone.

“One of the most important aspects of making it back to health is to have a network of support. I had many amazing people who helped and encouraged me.”

Ian is now 15 years sober

Now 15 years sober, life couldn’t be better.

“My career is back on track, I’m working at Kingsbridge Hospital, in Belfast and Sligo, I’m also writing music and we’ve just released our latest album, Sunday Night. Getting married last year was the icing on the cake,” Ian says.

He has also written a book, The Belly of the Whale, an autobiographical account of his struggle with alcoholism.

Has he any advice for people battling addiction?

“Put your hand up,” Ian says. “Admit you have a problem. There’s no shame in addiction, it’s just another illness. You can’t do it alone, but there are many people ready and willing to help. Just ask.”

For more, see www.ikwconsulting.net