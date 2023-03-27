NI stylist on a mission to make image consultancy accessible for all

North Belfast mum-of-four transformed career during lockdown and is helping women aged in their 40s and 50s

Helping us to love the clothes we wear and wear the clothes we love is the mission of one of Northern Ireland’s newest image and style consultants Mary McGuigan.

Using lockdown as an opportunity to retrain for a new career, the former bookkeeper and mum-of-four from north Belfast is on a mission to make image consultancy accessible to everyone.

Her approach includes a strong emphasis on sustainable fashion and a desire to help women reclaim their confidence to wear clothes that not only flatter their figures but also makes them feel amazing.

Her new company Corporate and Creative Image has proven particularly popular with new business start-ups and women aged in their 40s and 50s who feel they have lost touch with their own sense of style and self worth.

As well as one-to-one image and styling advice she now regularly organises large group shopping trips to different towns across Northern Ireland.

As she reveals plans to develop a new service offering valuable style advice for as little as £10 a month, she also shares some insider secrets on how we can all be more savvy when shopping for style.

“Most of us only wear about 20% of the clothes we buy,” says Mary. “We all love a bit of retail therapy; the problem is we have too much choice.

“If you have an idea of what colours suit you and what is best for your body shape, it will take the anxiety out of shopping and help you to avoid impulse buys.

“We need to be purposeful when we go clothes shopping and buy something because there is a gap in our wardrobe and not because we have had a tough day.

“If you are not jumping up and down with joy when you try it on in the shop then you shouldn’t buy it because it won’t make you feel any happier when you get it home.”

Mary gave a TEDxDerryLondonderry talk on wearing your vulnerabilities in 2021

Mary (38) is running her new business while also juggling a busy home life with husband Luke (39) an electrical contractor and their four children, Grace (14), Cara (9), Lana (6) and Luke (5).

She says the pandemic came just as she was beginning to question her own working life and then lockdown freed up the time she needed to study online for her new career.

“I was working in accountancy and I was really fed up,” she explains. “I knew I needed something more creative and I felt I really wanted to be helping people. The Clubhouse app came out and I was listening to discussions about how people felt about their self image.

“It was something I was always interested in and there was so much talk about it that I decided to research it more and then I did a lot of online training.

“I am finding that most of my clients who are struggling with what to wear are in their 40s and 50s. I think it is a time when women are trying to find their own identity and sense of style and it has a lot to do with self confidence.

“When a woman feels good in what she wears she feels like she can do anything and I’ve seen so many clients reall really take more ownership of who they are.”

A former bookkeeper, Mary used lockdown to build a new business

She offers a professional colour and body shape analysis as well as personal shopping trips. But her heart is in building up a “style community” which is open to everyone and she is currently developing a new affordable monthly service.

She says: “Image consultancy and personal styling is seen as a prestigious thing that only people with money or a certain class can do. I want to demystify that and make it more accessible for everyone.

“My business is about image rather than just styling and about how a business can develop personal branding.

“This big word ‘authenticity’ has been thrown about lately and no one knew what it meant.

“A lot of people were into personal development during lockdown and questioning their own identity.

“Since I started my own business I have met a lot of women who, like myself, were in corporate careers and who have become self employed.

“That can be very daunting and they feel they have no one to talk to.

“I look at how they can show up for their business and how they present themselves.

“It is about confidence building and very often when things change on the inside it is reflected on the outside. I have lots of ideas for developing the service and one thing I am currently working on is setting up a styling community with a low cost monthly subscription to offer personal styling to everyone.

“It is still to be finalised but people in the community will have access to lots of tips and advice on things like colour and what’s trending that season and I will be there to do live sessions via Zoom.”

Mary transformed her career and life during lockdown

So what should we be doing to ensure that we wear much more than 20% of the clothes we buy?

Mary’s first rule is to dress for how we want to feel and not how we actually feel as she explains: “If I dressed in the morning how I feel I would probably leave the house in a bin bag as I am not a morning person and don’t feel great first thing.

“Think about what you are doing that day, if you want to dress to feel professional or to relax with friends or even just feel feminine and good.

“You need to find out the colours that suit you. Some colours can drain you or cast too many shadows on your face while others that suit you will make you glow. Get to know what colours suit you and stick to them.”

On body shape she has a few basic gems to share. Tops with V-necks are the most flattering for large busted ladies while those who have a small bust in proportion to their size should opt for a neckline closer to the neck or anything that extends across the shoulders. Less endowed ladies should also opt for printed patterns and pocket details to add more volume to their top half.

High rise trousers are most flatter ing on women with shorter legs as they can elongate your pins while low rise are to be avoided by everyone.

Dresses should never cut through the biggest part of your leg — thigh and knee; Mary advises wearing them to the ankle or below the knee. Blazers should not cut across your rear end but stop above or below.

She adds: “We all need to review and edit our wardrobes every season and if you are not wearing something then give it to a family member or donate or sell it.

“If something doesn’t fit properly but you still like it, then get it altered to fit. Finally learn to love your clothes and enjoy dressing for you, clothes should make you feel better about yourself.”

You can find out more about Mary’s style services at www.corporateandcreativeimage. com. Mary is hosting a Kildare Village shopping coach trip on April 2. For details, see buytickets.at/corporatecreativeimage/831139