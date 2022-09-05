NI woman takes lead role in play after incredible recovery from the ME that kept her off her feet for 22 year

‘Even when I was bedbound and unable to lift my head from the pillow, I was smiling’

Shelley Cowan, who was unable to walk for two decades

Taking the starring role of Dolores in a production of Sister Act would have been a proud moment for any budding actor.

But for Shelley Cowan, it was extra special because it came after over two decades of being unable to walk.

Shelley Cowan learning to walk again

Shelley, who’s treading the boards with the Enniskillen am dram group BrightStarz, is making an incredible recovery after being bedbound for 12 years and in a wheelchair for another 10. Now she’s determined to make up for lost time.

“Even during my darkest days, when I could barely move a muscle, I never gave up hope,” explained the 39-year-old.

“I do have my down days — everyone does — but I’m always up and bouncing again a few hours later. Life’s too short.

“I feel like I’ve been given a second chance, so I’m going for it and taking every opportunity that comes my way.”

Shelley’s struggles began when she came home from school, aged 15, complaining of flu-like symptoms.

Shelley Cowan enjoying a boat ride

Her mum Ivy sent her daughter to bed, assuming she’d picked up a bug. But from that moment Shelley’s health deteriorated.

She became seriously unwell — suffering extreme tiredness, nausea and excruciating aches and pains. Often she was too poorly to go to school and soon she was so weak her dad Fred had to carry her up and down the stairs.

At 16, Shelley was admitted to the former Erne Hospital, where she remained for the next 10 and a half months.

“They did test after test after test. Eventually I was diagnosed with ME, but to this day we don’t know what caused it. At the time, the doctors told my parents it was the most severe case of ME they’d ever seen,” she recalled.

By 2000 Shelley’s family had made the decision to care for her at home. Fred, a builder, created a downstairs extension on the family home so they could set up a hospital bed and other equipment. Ivy, a nurse, gave up work to provide round-the-clock care for her daughter.

“I owe my family so much. They did everything for me. By that time, I couldn’t even swallow, so I was tube fed and completely incontinent,” she said.

Shelley in her wheelchair

“I was only 18. I should have been out making a future for myself, but instead I was being kept alive by my parents.

“Mum never gave up on me. She spent hours massaging my limbs and came up with bespoke therapies.

“My eyesight deteriorated and any light was painful, so we kept the curtains drawn. Mum drew up a rota with neighbours who offered help. Every movement was agony, so it took seven people to lift me to change my mattress.”

Shelley spent most of her 20s bedbound and completely reliant on Ivy and Fred. She had a pet budgie who sat on the bars of her bed and kept her company. Then, on her 28th birthday, she was raised out of bed using a special hoist and sat in a high-backed chair.

“I only managed a couple of minutes sitting up, but it was real progress. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” she said.

From there, Shelley slowly built up the length of time she spent sitting up, until her chair could be moved to the front door so she could chat to people passing.

Aged 30, she began eating again, beginning with pureed sausages and fish. Next came a wheelchair and trips to the local shopping centre.

“After 12 years in bed, it was a real assault on the senses. I would wince at every bump in the road and I had to be pushed at snail’s pace. I still remember the intense smells,” Shelley said.

Determined to pick up her education, she enrolled in an essential literacy skills course at South West College, using voice-activated software because she was still unable to read a page or hold a pen. During her 30s, she completed an access course, followed by a foundation degree in business at Ulster University.

Determined to learn to walk again, she began working with the Buddy Bear Trust Conductive Education School in Dungannon, which specialises in helping children with motor disorders.

“It was 2019 when I stood up for the first time. It took five therapists — one to support my neck, two on my arms and two on my legs. My first words were, ‘Oh my God, I’m so tall’,” Shelley said.

Since then, she’s been horse riding, done an indoor skydive and has even run the distance of a marathon on an anti-gravity treadmill to raise money for Buddy Bear.

Shelley is also halfway through a master’s degree in international business, and ran a social group for adults with disabilities called JustUs before lockdown.

She’s able to walk short distances but requires the shoulder of a helper to support her. During performances of Sister Act in June, a carer dressed in black accompanied Shelley out on stage to give her someone to lean on.

“Mum jokes I’m like a teenager again. I’m into everything, I want to try everything. I recently got a tattoo on my wrist that says ‘better times’,” she revealed.

Shelley will turn 40 later this year and her goals now include walking without support, getting a job and living independently.

“Even when I was completely bedbound and not able to lift my head off the pillow, I was still smiling,” she added.

“I used to lie there and think about better times ahead. I never gave up hope.

“I’m so proud of everything I’ve achieved, but I also want to thank all the people who’ve supported me along the way — my family, our neighbours and friends, my carers, the team at Buddy Bear and many others. I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”