No rest for the wicca’d... for witches, wiccans and pagans, this time of year has a deep significance

Houses are decorated, pumpkins carved and later, children will go door-to-door with their trick-or-treat buckets.

Perhaps you attended a Halloween fancy dress party last night, or lit fireworks in your back garden.

But for some belief systems All Hallows’ Eve and All Hallows’ Day have a much deeper significance.

Northern Ireland’s community of witches, wiccans and pagans will be celebrating their festival of Samhain, which falls each year on November 1.

Cattle were brought down from summer pastures and bonfires were lit.

It was also believed to be a time when the veil between this world and the afterlife was at its thinnest.

Modern wiccans and pagans now see Samhain as one of the eight important festivals — or Sabats — on their Wheel of the Year and a time to remember lost loved ones and pay their respects to their ancestors.

Grainne Villa

For white witch Grainne Villa from Derry, tonight is one of the most important dates on the pagan calendar.

It’s a time for making her “blessed bread” — a kind of tea loaf — and lighting candles to give thanks to all those who went before us.

“Halloween — or Samhain as we know it — is sort of like the pagan new year,” she explains.

“Paganism is all about celebrating nature and the cycles of the year, and Samhain is probably our biggest festival.

“On the days leading up to it you’ll find me in the kitchen, baking from my kitchen witch cookbook.

“I make a heavy loaf, a bit like a tea loaf, and I take time to bless all the ingredients, as well as the gods and universe, the sun and rain, for providing them.

“Last year I made a couple of apple pies, a couple of pumpkin pies, and loaves for immediate friends and family.

“It’s also a time for feasting and spending time with family and friends. I’ll be doing the same this weekend, in accordance with the Covid guidelines.”

Halloween is also known as All Souls’ Eve; a time when some believe the boundary between this world and the world of the dead can be more easily crossed.

“From midnight on Halloween, we believe that the dead come home for November 1, All Souls’ Day,” explains Grainne.

“I light candles in my western-facing windows to welcome them home and leave an offering for them — usually an item of clothing, a drink, some of my blessed bread and some fruit.

“It’s about honouring the dead, showing respect and reverence. We set a place at the table for them. You don’t have to be afraid of them. It can even be a time to honour and remember pets who have passed on.

“I have no problem with people enjoying Halloween in whatever way suits their beliefs. But for me, it’s about remembering the traditions and rituals behind the parties, fancy dress and fireworks.”

Samhain can also be a time to let go of old emotions, stale feelings and things in your life that are no longer serving you. Followers might do an autumn clean of their house.

Mystiques Enchantments is a holistic and new age shop on Winetavern Street, Belfast, which sells crystals, herbs, essential oils, books, body products, spell kits and more — a lot of which is homemade.

Janet Blades is from a long line of practising pagans and owns and runs the shop with her son-in-law Craig Thompson.

Janet Blades of Mystiques Enchantments holistic shop in Belfast

She describes Samhain as the pagan new year and says it is a time for reflection, for shedding things that no longer serve you and for looking ahead to new beginnings.

“We talk about intention setting, which some people might think of as casting spells,” she explains.

“I like to use wax because it melts. I meditate on things that I would like to shed or get rid of, things that no longer serve me, then carve them into the wax of a candle and light it.

“As the candle burns it’s a very physical way of shedding those old emotions or negative things in your life and making way for the positive instead.”

Janet thinks it’s a shame that the commercialisation around Halloween has meant that a lot of the meaning of it has been lost.

“People think it was invented by Hallmark,” she laughs.

“They go to costume parties dressed as naughty nurses or scary ghosts, but that’s not what this time of year is really about.

“For us, it’s when we pay homage and show respect to our ancestors, the people who have passed and where we have come from.

“We set a place for them at the table, make offerings of food and light candles. But it’s not spooky or scary, it’s about showing respect and reverence, and really honouring the dead.” Janet also thinks it’s important to dispel any fears that focusing on your ancestors or marking Halloween in this way can be frightening or negative.

Janet explains: “Paganism is a belief system and a way of life, and at its heart is one rule — to do no harm. It’s a very positive way of life.

“People don’t realise that it’s actually from here. So much of what wiccans and pagans believe actually originates from the Irish Celts, and over the years it’s been lost or misunderstood.

“Anyone from any background can mark this time of year with reverence.

“If the idea resonates with you, just try simply setting a place for your ancestors at your table tonight. Or you could light a candle and spend some time meditating on the things in your life that are no longer serving you.

“But most of all, it’s a time for giving thanks for those who have gone before us and all the positives we have in our lives.”