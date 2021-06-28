Nuala’s changing rooms: Belfast businesswoman found surprise new career as interior designer

From the pitch-black ceiling in the chic living room to the gold leaf stair treads in the hallway, a Belfast woman is proving that bold interiors can look amazing even in the humblest terraced house.

Nuala Campbell discovered by accident two years ago that she had a passion and natural talent for interiors when she bought a fixer-upper period terrace property in South Belfast to renovate and rent out as an Airbnb.

LABOUR OF LOVE: Nuala Campbell is proud of her property’s stunning transformation

After stripping the house back to the bare brick, she enjoyed the transformation so much that she wanted to do it all again and bought the house next door.

And while Number 18 Whitehall Gardens wowed with its beautifully styled, calming interior, for Number 20, Nuala has unleashed all her creativity to push the boundaries on design.

The result is a decadent boutique-style holiday-let which oozes opulence and yet was all cleverly created on a very tight budget.

What was initially intended as a one-off investment when she bought number 18 two years ago, has launched this creative businesswoman on a whole new career as an interior designer.

Nuala's renovated South Belfast property

Pictures of her stunning interiors on social media have led to a flood of commissions and she recently signed up to design the interiors of a number of apartments for a local lettings company.

“It really has taken off and I can’t help feeling a bit of imposter syndrome,” she says.

“So many people want me to do their houses and apartments but I’m not qualified!

“A local estate agent got me to do some rooms which they were trying to rent out which were quite drab and boring and had been empty for a while.

“I did them and every one of them was rented out and now they have zero rooms sitting on their books.

“A new lettings company in Belfast, McCullough Residential, got me to do two apartments and they have 30 more coming on which they have also hired me to do.

Nuala's house during renovations

“I have been working 12-hour days, seven days a week to get number 20 finished and run my other businesses.

“I love interiors and never expected to be doing it for a living, so I now need to reassess my work and maybe get people in to help run my other business.”

Her other businesses are unsurprisingly also in the creative industry.

Nuala Campbell

Nuala (39) runs Titanic FX, supplying professional prosthetic materials to movie sets and TV shows as well as industrial clients around the world.

She also gives back through her non-profit making company Titanic Creative Education which trains young people in the art of movie and film prosthetics.

Her husband Frankie (45), who is also hands on with the renovations, runs The Cutting Edge barber shop on the Ormeau Road.

Creating stunning rooms on a tight budget has become the Belfast woman’s forte.

For her latest project she has achieved a luxurious and sophisticated look using mainly second-hand bargain furniture items which she upcycled herself.

The bathroom wallpaper was her most extravagant purchase

She explains her approach: “In number 18 I kept everything neutral but this time I just thought, ‘Who says you have to keep everything neutral?’ so I decided to really go for it.

“It is all a bit bold, and people thought I was mad with some of the things I did. I love that boutique hotel feel where things are put together that people normally wouldn’t put together and that’s what I have done in Number 20. “

To keep to budget, Nuala spent many hours scouring the internet for bargain accessories and furniture, picking them up for as little as £1 for a vase on eBay.

In fact, the entire four-bedroom, three-storey property was fully furnished for just £6,500!

She says: “Most of the furniture was bought on Facebook Marketplace and then fixed up and painted by me.

“I got wardrobes for the bedrooms for £40 and chest of drawers for £20 and even one for £10.

“A friend also donated a gorgeous vintage dressing table which I got for free!

“The seats in the living room are new but the dining table and chairs are second hand.

The three-storey property was fully furnished for just £6,500

“Brexit was a major issue as many of the companies I would have dealt with in England were struggling to deliver to Northern Ireland.

“I had my heart set on a gorgeous pink sofa at £600 but they were asking £350 to deliver it and that wasn’t going to happen.

“I get a lot of accessories on Amazon, Wayfair, Cult Furniture, Bothy Blue and eBay.

“I also like supporting small businesses so I would use Etsy a lot too and I have a lot of creative friends and try to use what I can from them to keep it local as well.

“You have to be prepared to spend hours looking but you can save a fortune.”

A second-hand vintage chest of drawers which cost £80 on Facebook marketplace was her best buy.

Nuala totally transformed it into a beautiful black and gold vanity unit topped with a fabulous gold round sink in the bathroom.

The bathroom wallpaper was her most extravagant purchase and one which she agonised over as it cost an eye-watering £195 a roll and she needed two rolls!

She says: “The vanity unit is my prize find and the bathroom is very bold as it’s all-dark sumptuous colours with a gold sink.

“It’s probably my favourite room in the house. I did really question myself over the wallpaper and had to sit for a while convincing myself to buy it.

“I had this vision in my head and although it was my most extravagant purchase, I think it was well worth it.”

From the second you step over the threshold of the house Nuala’s bold decor packs a punch.

The stair treads have been painstakingly covered in gold leaf and look fantastic against a black carpet runner.

To achieve it took two full days of back-breaking work, but Nuala is thrilled with the end result.

She says: “I had previously refurbished a chest of drawers with gold leaf, and it got such an amazing response online.

“I still had a pot of it sitting and wondered what I could do with it.

“Everyone paints the side of the stairs white or cream and that can be really boring so I decided to use the gold leaf.

“My builder thought I was mad but the end result is fantastic. The light bounces off the gold leaf and it is magic.”

The living room proved a particular challenge as Nuala discovered previous owners had lowered what was originally a tall period ceiling.

Major work was involved in reinstating it and she celebrated the return to the original by daringly painting it black. The result even shocked her old-school builder!

Nuala's design is opulent and sophisticated

She says: “I worked with a builder, Brendan Neeson from Magherafelt, and he really was amazing. I couldn't have done it without him.

“The house was supposed to have been renovated but we discovered it hadn’t been.

“Brendan was originally supposed to be with me for just a week but there were so many complications and things to do that he ended up staying with me for six months!

“The new ceiling took so much work that he nearly had a fit when I said I was painting it black and asked me not to. When he saw it though he thought it was great.”

Good workmen eased a lot of the burden and Nuala paid tribute to Michael Hegarty of HD Plumbing in Maghera and her painter Eamon Coney who went "above and beyond" to help get the house finished.

Rolling up her sleeves to do as much of the work as she could herself, six months later she has completely transformed what was a run down three storey terrace house into an inspiring home which is causing quite a stir in the street.

She says: “I’ve had people coming to the door asking can they just come in and see it. One man asked me if it was the set for a movie!

“The response has been fantastic and people seem to love it.”

And will she do it again? She adds: “At the moment no but I can’t stop looking at what’s for sale online!”

You can see full pictures of Nuala’s transformation at Nuala Campbell on Facebook or www.instagram.com/oh.for.the.love.of.furniture