Omagh mum on starting new activewear business to help ‘empower women’

Sustainable activewear entrepreneur urges others to ‘go for it’ in business

Co Tyrone woman Sarah-Jane Murray recalls repeating a mantra to herself: “If I don’t go for it now, I’ll live to regret it”.

She was juggling one of the biggest decisions of her life — whether or not to follow her dream of launching her sustainable activewear business, Vocus Vit.

Until that point, the Omagh entrepreneur, who was living in Australia, had a clear vision for the future of her business and had already made a significant investment in merchandise.

As the business was set to launch, Sarah-Jane discovered she was pregnant and was immediately filled with doubt about investing in her start-up when she would have a baby to support. Her first decisive action was to return home to Northern Ireland and following the birth of little Albie, Sarah-Jane decided she was going to follow her heart and start up her business.

Sarah-Jane and her son, Albie

Vocus Vit offers premium activewear for ladies with a focus on sustainability. All of the range is made from recycled plastic bottles without compromising on comfort, fit and style.

“To place my first order, which was for 300 units, I had to pay 50% of the £8,000 balance up front, and I did this whilst I was in Australia,” says Sarah-Jane.

“By the time I was back home in Omagh I had to pay the remaining balance and get the order shipped there instead of my address in Melbourne. I remember sitting at home questioning if clearing the balance was the best use of my money now I had Albie to support. But I had worked hard for those savings to be put aside for my business, so I decided it was the right thing to do.”

Sarah-Jane, who had lived in England for five years before moving to Australia, after she studied criminology at university in Liverpool, began investigating the help that was available to start-ups in Northern Ireland.

“It’s not until you actually start to research that you realise there are good support networks available to start-ups. I also signed up for the ‘Go For It Programme’ and it was here I was signposted to the British Business Bank.

“One of my biggest challenges was cashflow and I needed a loan to help me get set up. I remember thinking there is no way I am going to be successful in getting a loan, but I applied to the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme and I was successful in getting a £10,000 loan”.

A Start Up Loan is a government-backed personal loan available to individuals looking to start or grow a business in the UK. In addition to finance, successful applicants receive 12 months of free mentoring and access to resources to help them succeed.

“One of the big benefits of the loan has been the flexibility,” she says. “A problem I have is when I place an order it takes three months for it to arrive, meaning there is no income for the business until I have the merchandise in stock. Another benefit has been the mentoring you receive. I have learnt about profit and loss forecasts and social media marketing, which for someone new to business, has been invaluable.”

Models showcase Sarah-Jane's Vocus Vit range

Sarah-Jane is encouraging other entrepreneurs to take the leap as the support is here in Northern Ireland to help them get started.

“I think a big realisation for me is that you have to spend money to make money. I have never been in debt in my life, so it was pretty nerve-wracking to take out a £10,000 loan, but I knew it was what the business needed,” she says. “If you’re like me and nervous about taking on debt, I would say, don’t let this hold you back. You are investing in the future success of your business.”

Now 15 months old, little Albie is finding his feet just like Vocus Vit, which is beginning to create a community of fans of the brand.

“The business is solely online at the minute but one day in the future we might think about opening a shop,” adds Sarah-Jane. “For now, our focus is really getting out there, letting people know about the brand and what we offer.

“I really want to empower women and I think a big part of that is listening to them. I want to really build our community and be in a position to respond to our customers needs.”

Models showcase Sarah-Jane's Vocus Vit range

To find out more about how a Start Up Loan can help you realise your ambition of starting your own business, visit www.startuploans.co.uk. To find out more about Vocus Vit and Sarah-Jane’s story, visit www.vocusvit.com