On Valentine’s... how Derryman Emmett and American Wendy overcame visa hiccups and years spent apart to tie knot decade after meeting on Rome’s Spanish Steps

From apps to love letters, the way we find that someone special may have changed through the years but Northern Ireland couples on a new show agree that lasting love is definitely worth it.

Northern Irish Love Stories, broadcasting tonight, features couples’ relationships, reliving their most memorable moments.

Attitudes to same-sex relationships, marriage after being pen pals and swiping right for romance are all under the love microscope.

Emmett White and Wendy Lopez. Credit: BBC NI

For Emmett White and Wendy Lopez, a connection made at Rome’s Spanish Steps led to an adventure on a global scale — while proving that holiday romances can not only last but flourish.

Emmett from Derry was inter-railing with his brother in 2010 when he met American Wendy, who was handing out flyers for a pub crawl.

“The first time we met, I think me, Emmett and his brother ended up talking for four hours at the Spanish Steps and they ended up going to the pub crawl for the five nights they were in Rome,” recalls Wendy. “We were easy targets,” laughs Emmett, who works in logistics.

Both felt an instant connection and agreed to try and meet up later that year in London.

“Then she came to Derry for Halloween that year and it was really after that, it was sort of getting to crunch time,” says Emmett.

Emmett and Wendy on the BBC documentary

“I think we knew then it might be the last time we’d see each other, but we hoped not. We really didn’t know what was going to be next for us, so it was a pretty sad goodbye. But we stayed in contact, Skype was big then,” explains Wendy, a social worker.

“Blackberry messenger,” interjects Emmett.

“And email but we never really made plans to visit each other for three years so we were just kind of getting to know each other via all kinds of technologies,” adds Wendy.

The three years apart gave the couple opportunity to explore education and different careers.

“I think if it had gone more than three years Emmett would have gone bankrupt, sending me so many flowers,” laughs Wendy. “I still have all the tags from them.”

In 2013, Emmett was made redundant from his offshore role when Wendy opted to visit Derry to celebrate her birthday, the same year the city was the UK City of Culture.

“I said, I got made redundant, I’ve actually been offered a job in Australia, and she said, ‘Well we can’t stay together if we live in Derry, we can’t stay together if we live in Boston so we thought, will we give it a go and move to Australia?’” explains Emmett.

By the November of that year, both were in Australia.

“We took the leap and have been attached at the hip ever since,” laughs Wendy. Their relationship developing, they later moved to Melbourne before Googling which countries where they could both get visas.

“We went to Boston for three months because I could go there, then New Zealand for a year, then Hong Kong. We just moved and moved and moved until we got married,” says Emmett (29).

“We tried to stretch it out as much as possible,” says Wendy (35).

“We made a plan, after we left New Zealand, to go back to Ireland by land, to stretch it out as much as possible. After leaving Thailand, we never got on a plane, so we visited 49 countries.”

Picture perfect, then.

“We have something like 21,000 photographs over nine months,” laughs Emmett.

They were married in July 2019 and live in Derry, roots planted after the arrival of baby number one, with baby number two due in less than seven weeks.

“I mean obviously it feels different because he’s officially and legally attached to my hip, but it doesn’t feel too different,” says Wendy of marriage.

Both say they weren’t looking for a relationship all those years ago on the Spanish Steps.

“Travelling, you don’t really expect much because of it, you don’t want to get tied down or not know what the next steps are. But it just happened,” admits Wendy.

“Me and my brother had been travelling for about a month and we were used to having really close friends for a few days and then leaving and then maybe that was the last time you ever seen them. It was definitely different with Wendy because we were straight away making plans,” explains Emmett.

“It was easier for me too because I was travelling on my own so I could be a bit more flexible,” says Wendy.

Emmett adds: “She chased me.”

Both families were encouraging of the budding relationship, with Wendy’s sisters wanting to hear Emmett’s accent while they chatted via Skype.

In terms of the show, both hope that audiences realise the need for patience and perseverance.

“I think you have to be patient for the things that you yearn for. They do need work; I am a professional at filling out visa applications at this stage. You have to be able to put in the legwork to get the result you’re after,” adds Emmett.

“Also I hope it shows that nothing is really impossible. Our story seems so impossible, and it was, it’s a real story, it’s our story.”

Northern Irish Love Stories will broadcast today at 7pm on BBC One Northern Ireland and will be on the BBC iPlayer