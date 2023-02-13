Pair who fell in love while playing engaged couple on stage celebrating 20th anniversary

How Belfast Operatic Company stalwarts Liz and Colin found love while preparing to play engaged couple in 2003 musical

Liz as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella at the Grand Opera House in 2014

Liz and Colin rehearsing lines with Conor Anderson who will be playing the role of Quasimodo in the upcoming Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Grand Opera House

Liz as Josephine (female lead) and Colin as a dancing sailor in HMS Pinafore at the Waterford Festival, September 2003

As we head towards Valentine’s Day, a Co Down couple are celebrating 20 years of meeting and falling in love, as they prepare to help stage a classic Disney tale in Belfast's Grand Opera House.

Liz and Colin Boyd are treasurer and chairman respectively of Belfast Operatic Company (BOC) which is staging The Hunchback of Notre Dame next month.

The couple, who have been married for 18 years, met during rehearsals for musical Kiss Me, Kate. Liz was playing the lead while Colin was brought in to play her onstage fiancé, Harrison Howell.

“We only met in the January when he started rehearsals,” explains Liz, who is celebrating 40 years within BOC this year.

“The rest is history as they say,” says Colin, explaining falling in love was the ‘last thing’ on their minds.

“We seemed to like the idea of each other’s company,” he continues. “Before the show actually was staged, I was sort of getting to the point of thinking, ‘I’ve really become quite fond of this girl,’ though I don’t know her particularly well. There is a really good chance that we’ll finish this show and that’ll be it. I just didn’t want that to happen.

“I just extended an invitation, maybe after the show’s over we could go for a bite to eat. And we did. My daughter, who was seven at the time, came down to a couple of rehearsals and she was very taken with Liz.

“She said, ‘She’s really lovely.’ I said, ‘I know she is but she probably has no interest in me.’ She said, ‘Why don’t you ask her?’ So as a seven-year-old she was the matchmaker.”

“We work together as well,” says Liz of life outside BOC. “I do the finances for the family company which Colin manages. We work together, we live together, now we play together.”

Liz as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella at the Grand Opera House in 2014

Son Sam and daughter Charlotte enjoy performing, and other son Ross, while he does not participate, is an avid supporter of his family’s artistic endeavours.

“In the company, we have seen that happen a lot where we’ve members that have been there and the next thing their children are in and their children have met other people,” explains Colin.

“It’s lovely to see the next generation coming through and recognising the right time to step back and say, ‘Actually, I’m too old for this game,’ is a real skill in itself.”

The musical theatre company has been in operation for more than 60 years. The team is highly committed not only to each production but also to each other and that shines through in the pleasure that emanates from the members.

The Boyds’ passion, as well as the passion of those they work with in BOC, is evident — all the more impressive when you consider it’s undertaken alongside employment.

“Whenever people see the extent to which you’re involved in it, they say, ‘You don’t get paid for that, why do you do it?’ There are times whenever we ask ourselves the very same question,” says Colin (67).

Titanic the Musical 2012: Liz played Mrs Ida Strauss, Colin played Henry Etches (1st Class Steward)

“If it’s a particularly gruelling rehearsal schedule, or it’s a committee meeting, where we’ve had all sorts of issues to deal with and you think, ‘Why do we do this for nothing?’ People sit in boardrooms and they’re paid megabucks to run companies and all the rest, you can understand that they have to do it, but we do it voluntarily. It’s a hard one to answer other than to say that the actual overall reward of what we do just seems to be the answer to all of the work that we put in.

“You’re standing on the Opera House stage on a final night, with the audience standing and giving you that standing ovation. And there’s no better feeling in the world, the feeling of accomplishment, you’ve done a job really well.

“You’ve made thousands of people happy. It must be that; it’s not scientific, it’s hard to know why when somebody says, ‘Why do you do it?’ It’s not just an easy answer.”

“It’s great craic,” agrees Liz (60). “Just as we found ourselves having the same interests and getting together as a couple, you’re in a company of 40 or 50 people who all love the same thing, and are making jokes at each other’s expense and all the rest of it.

“The banter is good and the feeling of accomplishment when you actually managed to get the steps right or laughing at yourself when you don’t. It’s just nice, innocent fun when things are all so complicated.”

Colin as Scrooge in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the Grand Opera House in 2013

The BOC is preparing for Disney’s tale of Quasimodo to take to the Grand Opera House stage. Based on the 1996 film, the musical recounts how Quasimodo stands up to his guardian to help Esmerelda.

“To be able to take part in a show that you’ve either seen on stage or you’ve seen the movie, you never ever dreamt you would be standing on stage singing those songs with a group of people who love doing it as well,” says Liz.

It’s also a privilege admits Colin. “We’re ambitious as a company and fortunate that it’s worked for us up until now, but we’ve never shied away from the big stuff. It’d be very easy to say, ‘Well, we’ll just be cautious this year, and we’ll do a wee panto in a church hall somewhere’,” he says.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a big, massive show in all sorts of ways: the size of the cast is not the biggest that we’ve ever done. It’s a big cast, but it’s just the message behind it, the way it’s being directed, the creativity that the director is bringing to it...

“We’ve got social issues with the deformity part and his deafness, and also the issues in relation to social stigma about the gypsies in Paris, and having to deal with that and in a compassionate and educated way is something that we’ve never done before.

Colin played Monsignor O’Hara and Liz a nun in Sister Act at the Grand Opera House in 2015

“This, for the cast, has been really educational about how to portray people who maybe society looks down upon, and although it’s set in the 15th century, some of the issues that we’re portraying are as relevant today: racism, hatred, people looking down on others.”

The couple, who live in Helen’s Bay, will still take part in productions, but recognise that theatrically, the theatre is increasingly drawn towards younger participants.

“Liz and I have both had the privilege of taking starring roles, leading roles in shows, and we understand that and that’s a passion that we have, and we love to see others getting the same benefit from that,” says Colin.

Liz agrees, adding: “Colin would say that if you cut me down the middle, it will say BOC the whole way through.”

​The Hunchback of Notre Dame will show at the Grand Opera House from March 7-11 along with a matinee on Saturday which will be signed. The show is recommended for age 12+. For tickets, see www.goh.co.uk