Pancreatic cancer: Sisters saddle up for charity cycle

Siblings who lost husband and friend to disease pedalling the periphery of Northern Ireland

This time last year, Andrea Harrower was struggling to accept the devastating news that her husband, Paddy, was dying from pancreatic cancer.

At the same time six years earlier, Andrea’s sister, Cathy Booth, had been supporting best friend Natalie Wilson as she too faced her final days after a terminal pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Now Andrea and Cathy have teamed up to take on a mighty challenge in memory of Paddy and Natalie.

They are aiming to raise £60,000 for research to help prevent others from facing the same shattering loss.

On June 9, Andrea (49), from Dromara, and Cathy (46), from Hillsborough, will cycle clockwise non-stop around the whole of Northern Ireland in just two days, covering 480 miles in 48 hours.

It is a challenge which Paddy gave his full backing to five days before he passed away on July 24 last year, 14 weeks after his diagnosis.

Paddy and Andrea with sons Fraser and Alex

The former Wallace High School PE teacher was a sports fanatic who, even after he was told he was terminally ill, took on a 70km cycle, finishing the last 10km three weeks before his death.

Wanting something positive to come from a heart-breaking situation, Paddy (67) supported his wife and sister-in-law’s plan to take on the challenge in support of the pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC.

The money raised will go to research in memory of Paddy and Natalie, who was just 40 when she passed away from the disease on June 11, 2017, leaving behind three young children aged one, two and five.

The Pedalling the Periphery event will start at the gates of Belfast’s Ormeau Park, where George Ezra will be playing at the Belsonic music festival.

Paddy adopted the singer’s uplifting Green Green Grass song during his illness. It was later played at his funeral.

Andrea and Cathy will be followed throughout the ride by a purple 1970s VW Beetle support vehicle, with Paddy’s bike mounted on top.

Personal trainer Andrea said: “Cycling was so important to Paddy. He was constantly devising challenges of his own. He used the bike to get to work and on family holidays.

“During his illness, he set himself his own challenges as a reason to get out of bed until the day he died.

“Having his bike on the car will feel like he is with us."

Cathy with friend Natalie

Cathy supported her best friend of 30 years through the disease in 2017 and couldn’t believe her brother-in-law was facing the same battle.

She said: “For me, the cycle was always going to be incredibly personal and emotionally challenging because I will be doing it in memory of both Natalie and Paddy.

“In some ways, it has now gone beyond the personal and emotional stage and is more about turning a really horrible situation into something positive by raising awareness and funds.”

Since they announced their challenge in January, the girls have raised £43,000 towards their £60,000 target.

The proceeds will go to NIPANC, which campaigns under the slogan ‘Time matters’.

To donate to Andrea and Cathy’s challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pedaltheperiphery