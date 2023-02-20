Pastor Begbie actor is too big for Give My Head Peace now, jokes Tim McGarry

The two comics will be on stage at exact moment Jenkins could land Academy gong

Tim McGarry has performed on the local comedy circuit and television for more than 26 years

Local comedy icon Tim McGarry has joked that pal Paddy Jenkins will be told Give My Head Peace if he lands an Oscar gong in the middle of their latest tour.

Paddy stars as much-loved character Pastor Begbie in the hit series which goes on the road next month and will be on stage alongside Tim in Downpatrick instead of attending the star-studded Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

He was part of the cast of An Irish Goodbye, which is in the running for the Short Film category prize, and by the time Give My Head Peace arrives in Coleraine they could have an Oscar-winner in their ranks.

Tim told Sunday Life: “Paddy doesn’t take the bus then, Paddy’s in a stretch limo, he has a separate dressing room and nobody’s allowed to talk to him directly and his agent says you’re not allowed to call him Paddy anymore, it’s Mr Jenkins to you.

“No, Paddy will still be Paddy, we know Paddy very well and we’re genuinely delighted for him. It’s a cracking wee film.

“He was in the panto and was on a wee break in Spain when the nominees were announced and I was on the phone to him, so I said, ‘Congratulations, are you thinking of going over?’ He said, ‘McGarry, you’re a stupid b*****d, I’m working with you. I can’t get going.’

Ciaran Nolan as Sandy, Marty Reid as Uncle Andy and Paddy Jenkins as Pastor Begbie

“That’s his dedication to his art form, he loves Pastor Begbie and we love him, we couldn’t do without him! I must say, if we could release him for a day, we absolutely would.

“But I’m delighted for him because Paddy’s a great actor, you know, he’s a serious actor as well. He does the panto and he does us, but he’s a really great character actor.

“Several years ago, Damon [Quinn] who plays Cal, he was nominated for an Oscar for a short film that he produced and he actually made it over there and he was on the red carpet in Hollywood — and I was doing a gig in Dungannon Swifts social club. I was going, ‘F***, there’s something wrong here.’”

Give My Head Peace wouldn’t be the same without Pastor Begbie of course, and Tim told us he features a key part of the plot in the new show.

He teased: “We’re going to reveal why Pastor Begbie was at the Pope’s funeral. Did you see that photo that was doing the rounds, there a picture taken of about 100 cardinals at the Pope’s funeral, one of the guy’s had a wee beanie hat and moustache and was the spit of Pastor Begbie.

“Hundreds of people sent this to me, it was put up on social media, ‘What’s Pastor Begbie doing at the Pope’s funeral?’ And it does look remarkably like him.

“We try to be as topical as you know, so my son Cal has left the family and has buggered off to America and he’s done a book, called ‘My Da’s a b*****d!’ Setting out why he hates his family, meanwhile Da and Ma actually, because of various reasons which we’ll get into later in the plot, have a very exclusive invite to King Charles’ coronation on the 6th of May.

Paddy Jenkins in an Irish Goodbye

“Da’s got a special invite, it turns out he was hiding Prince Charles and Camilla in his apartment all those years in 47A Divis Towers, that’s where they met during their tryst when they were having their affair.”

It’s set to be another busy year for Tim who will follow-up this tour with stints on TV, and not just his more familiar comedy roles either.

He explained: “We’ve another series of Give My Head Peace lined up for later in the year around Christmas time this year, four more episodes, and we’re hoping the Blame Game comes back.

Paddy Jenkins (right) on the set of An Irish Goodbye

“The other thing I have is The Long and the Short of It, the history show I do with David Hume. Now it’s going on telly, we’re making four episodes for TV that should go out around March or April time.

“David and myself look at controversial topics around Irish history including the Siege of Derry, the Act of Union, the Larne Gunrunning and Michael Collins.

“There’s been loads on radio and we won a big award for best speech programme in Ireland so this is the TV version, the first time we’ve done it on TV, so we’re delighted.

“Basically it’s me and Davy coming from different sides of the political fence arguing about Irish history, having an argument, going to speak to historians — and then agreeing that I’m right. Except that Davy Hume being Davy Hume doesn’t give me an inch, but to be fair to Davy, he doesn’t have many inches to give.”

And another itch Tim is keen to scratch is to get back on the road in his own right with a bespoke stand-up tour.

He added: “I haven’t done it in a long time, but I’m thinking of doing a solo show, just a one-man show...

“I did a show a lot of years ago called Tim McGarry’s Irish History Lesson and I’ve decided that I should maybe go out and do my own hour to an hour and a half piece show, because I’m getting dangerously close to an age with a six in it.

“So my bucket list is to have a good solo show that I can take round all the theatres, because I enjoy stand-up and I haven’t quite neglected it but I haven’t spent as much time as I want to do it.

“My other ambition is to get more of The Long and the Short of It because I love doing that and David Hume is a great guy to work with, but it would be nice to do some stuff on my own.

“I do some stand-up as you know in the Give My Head Peace show and I love doing it and I’d love to write a show of an hour and 10 or 20, because with stand-up there’s nothing better when you know it’s just you and an audience, and if it goes well it goes incredibly well and there’s no better feeling.”

The Give My Head Peace tour starts on March 2 in Enniskillen and ends on April 1 at the Grand Opera House in Belfast. Visit davidhullpromotions.com for information on all the dates and how to buy tickets.