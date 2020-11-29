Patrick Kielty wooed wife Cat Deely with a date in Dundrum and stroll on Murlough sands

The 49-year-old loves them so much that he wooed Cat Deeley by showing her around his native Co Down.

"One of the very first places I brought Cat was Dundrum. When you are down my neck of the woods, you've got the beach and you've got the mountains," he said.

"I remember it was May and the bluebells were out. Cat had been living in LA at that time and you could see she was like, 'Wow'.

"Then I remember being in LA and walking up the beach in Santa Monica. I would say to the wife, 'It's alright, but it's not the beach in Murlough. There's only one place where the mountains sweep down to the sea'."

Patrick and Cat, who have sons Milo (5) and two-year-old James, recently moved back to London and are looking to spend more time here.

Paddy thinks that living in London and LA has given him more of an appreciation of Northern Ireland.

"The world woke up to us before we did. It's been amazing what's been going on here," he said.

"I feel like, whenever I come back, people in Northern Ireland have no idea of the transformation that has taken place. The joy is of having been away and then coming back.

"When we started this tourism business, I don't think we thought we could do it. We felt like, 'Tourism? That's what they do in Kerry and Scotland. Why would anyone want to come here?'

Mournes

"Over the course of 10 years, I feel we've got to the point where we've realised this is what we should have been doing all along. This is what we are good at. Instead of asking why people would want to come here, we are now asking, 'Why wouldn't they?"

While Paddy is a known fan of Holywood, we could be seeing him in Hollywood in the near future after he landed his first role in a film. The part required him to grow a beard, but he's keeping everything else about the job under his hat for now.

Speaking at the Embrace a Giant Spirit Tourism NI Virtual Showcase Event on Wednesday, he added: "If the beard keeps growing at this rate, then Cat will be kissing Santa Claus under the tree at some point in December."