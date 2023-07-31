QUB graduate driving the future of electric vehicle charging with revolutionary app

The sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned by 2030

GoPlugable founder and CEO Maebh Reynolds is addressing one of the primary obstacles to EV take-up in Northern Ireland – lack of access to charging facilities.

Powered by a community-driven app, GoPlugable allows EV drivers who own a home charger to share access with other EV drivers who may not otherwise have easy access to charging points.

The world of sustainability was important for Maebh even before the business idea was mooted.

“I think even that was probably a driver for me going to do engineering, because I feel like engineering is the first step to really implementing sustainable living and really putting it into practice,” she said.

“I would say that that was one of my main motivations for going on the Stem route. It was definitely always an interest of mine. I always found the science interesting and it’s good to work towards something that you think makes a positive difference.”

Maebh launched her business straight after graduating

Though widely known to be a male-dominated field, Maebh (24) always felt “just as respected” as her male peers throughout her studies.

“It’s a pretty tough degree, and everyone kind of has that understanding that you only really get to the end with hard work.

“I never really felt it [being a woman] was a barrier going. If anything, it’s just an opportunity.”

The five-year course with a year’s placement came during Covid, though she was fortunately able to live in the “wee Danish town” of Sonderberg, one of the first cities in Europe on course to implement carbon neutrality in the next decade.

“It sounds like a really ambitious goal, but when I was over there, I really saw it in practice. You need to have that cohesiveness between policymakers, industry and the community to really make those ambitions happen,” Maebh explained.

Coming to the end of her degree, she was not sure whether to go straight into work or take some time out.

“In my final year, I specialised in innovation. I took up some extra modules in the more business end of engineering. That kind of opened my eyes to it and I really enjoyed that element of it,” she said.

“I heard about Catalyst and its Co-Founders programme. Basically, it’s like speed dating for people who want to start a company. You can turn up either with an idea that you think is really great, or you can turn up with just skills in the hopes to meet someone with an idea.”

From here, she met her co-founder and GoPlugable was born.

“I’ve always really been passionate about electric vehicles, but we were both sort of curious as to why people haven’t made the switch,” Maebh recalled.

“It was really from there and our market discovery that you realise the real picture of electric vehicle drivers at the moment, this idea of range anxiety and, ‘Can I get from point A to B without having a struggle to find chargers?’

“My co-founder drives an electric vehicle, so the idea of paying a neighbour to borrow their charger was something he was already doing on a casual basis. From there, we started to make our business model.”

Maebh and her co-founder are looking at marketing strategies, leveraging the Northern Ireland Electric Vehicle Association.

“The early adopters of EVs are people who are very engaged with the community and very well researched. It’s almost like a hobby that they drive an EV,” she said.

“By 2030, Northern Ireland is set to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars, so it will have to be a choice for everyone, even those who haven not really considered it as an option yet.

“We’re kind of on a mission to make electric vehicle driving more accessible and convenient. [We want to make it] an easier choice for people and make sure that that community element is really instilled.

“If you buy an electric vehicle home charger, this can be an investment of somewhere between £3,000 and £5,000. For that to sit in your in your garden, left idle for 90% of the time, doesn’t make sense.

“This is offering passive revenue to people in the height of the energy crisis. It also allows a cheaper option for people to make that switch.

“At first, electric vehicles were very much marketed as a cheaper option for getting around, but now the public chargers, their prices are hiking. We want to make sure there are affordable options.”

The start-up received a significant boost in the form of grants and support from bodies across the island.

In May, Maebh won the Queen’s Dragon’s Den Awards, taking a £10,000 prize pot which she reinvested into the continued development of GoPlugable and acceleration of its mission.

The venture has also been named among the top four shortlisted startups in the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile region one start-up challenge, with the winner to be chosen at a face-to-face meeting this October.

Of taking the reins as CEO fresh from graduating, Maebh said: “I suppose all the skills that it takes to really run your own business, they were the skills I always enjoyed implementing.

“When you co-found a business, you have to wear all the hats, right? You have to know your tech and your theory inside out, but you also have to go out and speak to people and communicate that.

“I’ve always been a big people person. I love chatting to people from all different kinds of backgrounds, and I think that was the main catch for me.

“Being an engineer, sometimes it’s a little bit restrictive [in that] you only work with other engineers.

“When you enter the world of business, you meet so many different people, whether it be from legal or financial backgrounds, other founders or the close-knit startup community.

“I think running my own business gave me the opportunity to pursue that. I never really thought I’d be doing it.

“At the start, when you’re not from a business background, it can seem really intimidating to take that swerve and go down a different pathway.

“It’s only when you dip your toes in it that you realise how much support is actually out there.”

The company is launching a campaign to assess the public’s perception of EV driving, using the information to drive forward what users need.

