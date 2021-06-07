Raise Ardglass to Curran’s... Country setting is the perfect venue to enjoy a nice meal with a few drinks

Booking a week off work in NI and getting sunshine akin to the south of France is like winning with lottery.

My lobster skin is proof that this miracle can happen. When it does, this wee country is glorious.

To toast the big yellow thing in the sky, I tried to book a table. I thought midweek would be a breeze, but it seemed every table was booked weeks in advance as people looked forward to escaping the house after lockdown.

Having tried my usual haunts with no luck, I managed to get a table at Curran’s Bar and Seafood Steakhouse near the fishing village of Ardglass.

The country setting offers a relaxing atmosphere with traditional bar, large beer garden and a kids’ play area — perfect when you want peace to eat your dinner.

The beer garden and play area

The menu isn’t vast but features a few fish dishes like mussels, chowders and monkfish along with steaks and a curry dish. We skipped starters and hoped to have enough room for a sweet ending.

The kids had goujons and chips and a kid’s roast dinner. My wife was sold on the steak sandwich and I opted for the Ardglass scampi.

Ardglass battered scampi

Either my kids wanted to get to the play area quick or their food was good, as they wolfed it down.

The steak sandwich was impressive when it arrived and got the nod of approval from my wife. Covered in tobacco onions and peppered sauce, it came with a salad and skinny fries.

Thankfully, the steak, on the well done side, wasn’t chewy and proved a tough challenge to finish. My scampi was excellent. The batter was light and crispy and the prawns juicy and full of flavour. It was accompanied by homemade thick cut chips, coleslaw, tartare sauce and a side salad. I’m not fond of the thick chips as on many occasions they are hard and inedible. These were floury and the perfect partner to the scampi. My one complaint was that the tartare sauce was a glorified mayo and lacked the zing of a good tartare sauce.

With two plates almost cleaned and the kids running off dinner in the play area, we shared a dessert as the mains took their toll.

We got the kids ice cream and a chocolate fudge cake, which they devoured, while we shared a sticky toffee pudding after the pecan pie was sold out. I like a sticky toffee pudding, but they can be hit and miss, with a few in recent memory being very stodgy. This one was a joy, with the cake being light and the sauce being sweet and sticky. A scoop of ice cream helped cool the heat and it was a pleasant end to the meal.

I would have happily spent the next few hours soaking up the afternoon sun enjoying a few cold ones in the beer garden, but the kids were tired and wanted to head home. A return visit is pencilled in for the coming weeks.