Restaurant review: Belfast’s classy Howard Street is a byword for consistency

The best compliment you can pay any restaurant is to say that it is consistent.

And a byword for that in Northern Ireland is the excellent Howard Street which has never let me down.

I’ve eaten there on at least a dozen occasions and it has impressed me every time regardless of the setting — romantic meals, business functions, a night out with the mates.

In fact, I’d probably go so far as to say it’s my favourite restaurant in Northern Ireland.

Even now with the hospitality trade ravaged by the pandemic, Howard Street continues to produce first-class food and service.

A meal there earlier this month was the epitome of both — two three-course feasts for £38 that could have graced the tables of any Michelin-starred eatery in London.

This is remarkably good value given we were dining on a Saturday night in the run-up to Christmas.

Starters were creamy goat’s cheese fritters encased in a crispy coating with crunchy spiced cabbaged spring rolls.

The dish came with sweet onion jam and pickled beetroots which contrasted well with the rich cheese.

The other selection was a Korean-style barbecue pork croquette with celeriac remoulade and burnt apple puree. Again, it was a first class marriage of spice, sweetness and earthy flavours.

What both dishes, and the four others on the starter menu, show is the Howard Street chefs adeptness at dealing with flavours and techniques from across the world.

The menu bounces all over the place, in a very pleasing way, from Asia to the UK to the Mediterranean.

This global theme continues into the mains with an absolute banger of a fish dish marrying France with India — smoked cod with fondant potato and tender stem broccoli in a prawn madras.

Don’t let the madras fool you, this isn’t fiery and hot sauce, it’s more like a warm and comforting hug. It’s filled with that delicate soft spicing that pleasantly lingers, then lingers some more.

The dish is a show-stopper and I was delighted to see Howard Street retain it on the menu having eaten it there in June.

The other main was a top-class chicken and ham ballotine, with stuffing, duck fat potatoes, carrots roasted in honey, cabbage and bacon, and cranberry jam and gravy.

The smell of it was mesmerising, like an Eau de Christmas, Howard Street could bottle it and make a fortune at this time of year.

We rounded off our meals with two brilliant desserts, a beautiful boozy trifle which was a tribute to festive extravagance, and a sticky toffee bread and butter pudding with salted ice-cream.

Service throughout our visit was hugely professional with staff taking care to make diners feel safe and the restaurant meeting all Covid-19 guidelines.

Be warned though, it was tough to get a telephone reservation with most tables snapped up online so that may be the best way to secure a booking.

RATINGS

Food *****

Service ****

Decor ****

Vegetarian ****

THE BILL

Three course special x2 £76

Drinks £26

£102