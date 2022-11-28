Restaurant review: Enniskillen eatery Dollakis – a Greek classic

Small plates to die for at Enniskillen eatery inspired by flavours of the Med

2B Cross Street, Enniskillen.

Tel: 028 6634 2616

This small but attractive restaurant has been serving up quality food in Enniskillen for years; indeed, I have enjoyed that food on a few occasions.

Each time I visit they seem to evolve their cuisine a little to keep things interesting. Currently they are offering a mezze menu, which is a selection of small plates, all boasting lots of Mediterranean flavour.

This included lots of versions of the Greek classic, souvlaki, which is essentially grilled meat on a stick, and a whole lot more besides.

I did not get the best first impression of the service. After ordering some drinks I asked if we could have some water for the table and was abruptly told the owner does not give away free water, you must buy it.

Personally, I choose not to buy bottled water for environmental reasons and also because we have good quality water in this country and we should be glad of it.

It did feel unnecessary but obviously not worth anything more than a quick moan about. Apart from that service throughout the meal was pretty functional and got the job done.

The real selling point of the restaurant is definitely the food and there was a plethora of sensational small plates.

Mezze dishes included prawns in batter with chilli and garlic mayo, and ribeye steak skewers

I do like this style of food as I always want to try everything on a new menu, and just like tapas, this is a way where you can order five dishes and not appear greedy.

My favourite dish of the evening was some huge prawns in a wonderfully crisp golden batter served with a superb mayo flavoured with both chilli and garlic.

The sharp dressed salad it came with elevated it even further.

I do love some good batter and it doesn’t come much better than that.

It was no lucky one-hit wonder either as there was an equally epic plate of battered chicken with a very similar sweet, creamy and spicy sauce. The next special mention goes to sweet flavourful lamb wrapped in a crispy filo pastry which then had a massive kick of heat from a spicy tomato sauce.

There was also a delightful duck leg in a rich roast gravy. Their rustic skin-on chips were also sublime.

One plate, salted and crispy, another dressed with garlic, herbs and lemon, which was a really interesting combination.

Those were all plates of perfection with terrific textures and fabulous flavours, but we got a few other decent dishes too.

A pot of spicy hummus and some pitta bread was simple yet satisfying.

A ribeye steak skewer in a peppercorn sauce had a great charred flavour — even if the sauce was a bit thin.

There was also a spit roasted pork gyros that had a nice level of spicing, but was a little dry.

Finally there was a slightly odd chicken burger, the chicken itself was actually a nice crispy breaded fillet but it was served between two bits of fairly dense flatbread, so it was all a bit chewy and not that enjoyable.

Overall some marvellous Mediterranean mezze to tantalise your taste buds.

The Bill

Eight mezze £54.15

Two side dishes £7.90

Four soft drinks £7.20

Total £69.25

The Rating

Service ***

Food ****

Decor ****

Vegetarian ****