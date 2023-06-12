Restaurant review: Fermanagh Indian still serving up traditional flavours done very well

Big, wholesome plates of curried goodness at Enniskillen institution Kamal Mahal

There can be something reassuring about a restaurant that has been operating for decades without any change of owner — clearly they have been doing something right.

For the amal Mahal in Enniskillen, that owner is the always charismatic Kamal, who has become so synonymous with Indian cuisine in Fermanagh that many will say they are going for a Kamal’s rather than saying they are going for an Indian.

Our visit began with a big smile and a warm welcome from Kamal which instantly made us feel relaxed, and then the comfortable venue and traditional Indian music added to the atmosphere.

The menu was extensive and our server was very helpful at giving explanations and recommendations, although in the end we went for what felt like a little bit of everything.

More accurately, it was probably quite a lot of everything, as this place definitely did not scrimp on the portions.

To start we had a journey through spice heaven with a mix of wonderful little treats and each of us had a different favourite. Mine was the vegetable pakora, which was so full of flavour and delicate enough to still allow the vegetables’ flavour to come through.

The vibrant red chicken tikka was moist and the lamb seekh kebab again had a nice spicing. The onion bhajis were a bit bland, but the range of dipping sauces was able to brighten them up.

For the main event the high quality and huge quantity of food continued.

Spicy tomato-based curry sauce to accompany tandoori mix plus naan bread

There was a sizzling mountain of meat cooked in the tandoori oven with a big bowl of a spicy tomato-based curry sauce. The best bit for me was the marinated chicken on the bone: so moist and with so many layers of spicing.

I did initially find it odd to be served a side salad with a curry, but as the spice built throughout the meal I was quickly glad of the cooling effect it imparted.

Naan bread is something I love and these were the best naan I have eaten in a long time.

The garlic and coriander version was our favourite but the other one covered in garlic butter was also top quality.

I didn’t even manage to try the pilau rice as there were just too many nice things to eat, but there were no complaints about it either.

The other main was a sweet chilli sauce dish with battered chicken. Not something I would ever order in an Indian restaurant, but my dining partner thoroughly enjoyed it, and I have to admit it was quite good, so who am I to judge.

I had to further withhold my judgment when my ever-unadventurous daughter ordered that traditional Indian classic of a burger and chips, but again she was happy, and it was a top quality burger.

I also stole a few chips to dip in my curry — as is my right as the paying parent.

To sum up, it was all very traditional, there were no surprises, just the food and flavours you would expect from Indian cuisine, done very well.

Kamal Mahal, Enniskillen

The Food

Assorted starter for 2 £13.95

Chicken in sweet chilli £15.95

Tandoori mix £16.95

Kid’s burger and chips £6.95

Pilau rice £3.50

Garlic naan £3.50

Garlic coriander naan £3.50

2 drinks £7.45

Total £71.75

The rating

Service ****

Food ****

Decor ****

Vegetarian ****