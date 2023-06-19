Restaurant review: Fine dining as it should be in one of Ireland’s most exclusive places

The bar when it comes to hospitality at Kildare’s luxurious K Club is understandably high.

Picturesque, sprawling grounds surround you as you drive up the half-mile lane to the main building of the 5-star hotel and golf resort.

Being one of the island of Ireland’s most well-known and prestigious hotels, one would expect the food and drink to be top notch — and in that regard you won’t be disappointed.

Sunday Life was treated to a sneak preview of the new seasonal menu at The K Club’s main restaurant, The Barton.

Prior to the memorable dining experience, we were first led down a hallway to a fairly unremarkable doorway, behind which is something that is anything but — The K Club’s wine cellar.

The king scallops

Down a narrow staircase leading deep beneath the original house on which the current K Club now stands is the cellar, filled with row upon row of fine wines.

Overseen by multi-award-winning chief sommelier Lisa O’ Doherty, The K Club’s wine selection is one of the country’s most expansive, with quality labels and golden vintages. There are plenty of bottles from the renowned ‘Wine Geese’ — wineries with an Irish connection — of Château Léoville Barton and Château Langoa Barton.

A previous resident of Straffan House on the grounds of The K Club, Hugh Barton founded both wineries, with the hotel’s restaurant now carrying the family name.

Following our tour of the wine cellar, we made are way to our restaurant for the evening. With its high ceilings and windows, from which you can look on to the resort’s gardens, The Barton is warm and cosy.

The edible garden

The new menu has been designed by The K Club’s executive head chef, Philip Brazil, and his culinary team. The dishes are exciting and use a range of top quality local produce, some of which is grown on the grounds of the hotel.

For starters I had the king scallops, which were fresh from the Irish Sea and perfectly cooked — meaty on the inside with a crisp surface — with smoked leeks, lobster cream, Oscietra caviar & paprika tuille. The flavours were rich and the portion size perfect. Other starters on the new menu include cured and smoked salmon with trout caviar, and slow poached terrine of soulard foie gras.

Each course was paired with a wine selected by Lisa O’Doherty, and complemented each dish.

For mains I chose the cannon of Irish lamb with carrot and cumin puree, torched baby carrot, goat’s cheese fondue and braised shoulder croquette. The dish was topped off with a garden mint-scented lamb jus. The lamb was incredibly tender and the jus, fondue and puree added a host of interesting flavours, while the croquette offered a differing texture to the dish.

Cannon of Irish lamb

Other mains available include their pan-fried whole Atlantic black sole, sorrel, tomato and blue mussels beurre blanc.

Well fed by this stage, I thought I couldn’t look at any of the desserts, but when they arrived I quickly reversed course.

Bursting with creativity was the “edible garden” of strawberry compost, vanilla creamy cremeux, blackcurrant sponge, dark chocolate and pistachio soil, strawberry gel & white chocolate air, which was almost as delightful to look at as it was to eat.

All in all, the new menu at The Barton is fine dining as it should be.

The bill

Andrew was a guest of The K Club

The rating