Restaurant review: Grand Central throws down the gauntlet for Belfast fine dining

New eight-course offering from the Grand Central’s flagship Seahorse Restaurant throws down the gauntlet to its fine dining rivals

And last but not least... Course 8: Petit Fours

“Mmmm, sweet baby Jesus,” mumbled the missus, blaspheming in that good way you sometimes do when something leaves you gobsmacked.

In this instance, I can’t even remember what dish it was, such was the conveyor belt of culinary magic those sorcerers on the far side of the pass were conjuring.

We were sat overlooking a rainswept Bedford Street in Belfast, ensconced by the windows in the Seahorse, the opulent Grand Central hotel’s flagship restaurant; there to run the rule over their brand new eight-course tasting menu.

And boy was it good; certainly the best thing I’ve eaten this year, and maybe even sneaking into my all-time list, alongside a wonderful lunch I once had in the long-gone Nick’s Warehouse years ago; a beef dish I enjoyed even further back in Paul Rankin’s old gaff Cayenne, when Only Fools and Horses legend Trigger was sat on the table beside me; and world class tapas from celebrity chef Steven Saunders at his sadly-departed Little Geranium in La Cala, Marbella.

So the Seahorse, led by head chef Damian Tumilty, finds itself in some rarefied company.

The restaurant was quiet on the evening of my visit, but in the attentive and knowledgeable AJ and Sarah, we had two brilliant waiting staff to keep us company and guide us through the food.

Which brings me to another point... that weird lexicon which has crept into fine dining. When you don’t know your granola from your gremolata, your miso from your matzo, it can all be a little intimidating.

For the most part, however, the menu at the Seahorse wasn’t too daunting, even to a layman like me.

Course 3: Glazed Conway Farm asparagus, crispy quail egg, hazelnut dressing and Cais Na Tire mousse

The highlights, we agreed, were the Conway Farm asparagus with crispy quail egg; the spring pea panna cotta with crab and caviar; the roast sirloin of Moiled Irish beef, smoked and peppered brisket with marrow mash and purple sprouting broccoli; and the Waggle Dance honey parfait with Bushmills whiskey sauce and sheep yoghurt sorbet.

I’d never tried quail’s egg before, but they were terrific, the light, salty and crunchy tempura yin to the soft, rich yolk’s yang. They came with glazed asparagus and a wonderful hazelnut dressing.

There was a bit of a nutty theme to the early courses now I think about it, with the second dish a homemade focaccia with a ridiculously good hazelnut butter.

Course 4: Spring pea panna cotta, crab, caviar, buttermilk dressing and mint

Rarely would I pick a cold dish as my favourite, particularly when the beef which followed — number five in the scheme of things — was so tasty, the miso emulsion lending it such depth of meatiness, but that honour goes to the pea panna cotta with crab, caviar, mint and buttermilk dressing.

Silky, sweet and creamy, the panna cotta was a showstopper, the only thing more impressive than the dazzling medley of flavours the presentation itself. All the colours of a summer meadow on a plate.

Belfast seems to be fair game these days for the knockers and naysayers. And I share some of that despair at its flagging fortunes, but I’ll defend to the hilt the capital’s hospitality offering.

The Grand Central stands tall at the centre of this sector. The Observatory on the 22nd floor is already established as one of the city’s classiest bars, and this new menu — priced at £75 a head (or £125 if you choose to pair up with wines) — means the hotel has the food to match.

It’s fine dining par excellence: daring and decadent and delicious.

And it got me in the long grass.

At about 5am I woke with volcano-grade heartburn, scratching around the bedside table for Gaviscon as the richness of the food threatened to cook me alive from the inside out.

But it was worth it.

When it comes to the finest of fine dining in these parts, Ox and Blank and Eipic and Muddler’s trip off the tongue. Together they’ve raised the bar, but they’ll need to keep raising it if this is the standard of the competition.

Pre-dinner cocktails in The Observatory

The food

8-course tasting menu

£75-a-head x 2: £150

The rating

Service 5/5

Food 5/5

Decor 4/5

Vegetarian 4/5