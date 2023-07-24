Restaurant review: Highly-rated pizzeria serves up a slice of frustration

Restaurant let down by flimsy bases and invisible service

I have been aware of the Scarpello name for many years for their top-quality sourdough, but their Scarpello and Co restaurant on the Buncrana Road in Derry only came onto my radar after being listed in what I would consider a fairly prestigious list of Ireland’s 100 top restaurants, so I was expecting greatness.

On approach to the venue, in a retail unit at the rear of a service station, I did wonder if this could be the ultimate hidden gem or if I was at the wrong place.

Inside there was a basic, diner-style seating area and a large bakery counter, with the only noteworthy things being the huge pizza oven being constantly fed and the amazing aromas wafting through the air.

The restaurant was incredibly noisy and all of the seating was so close together that it could be described as either intimate or cramped, depending on your point of view. It was clear it was popular, so I was feeling positive.

The main offering was a selection of sourdough pizzas with interesting and even some unusual toppings. There were also a few other salads and things, but we were there for the pizza.

When our pizzas arrived, they looked inviting, with their big puffed up, black-spotted crusts.

They were Neapolitan-style pizza, and while I fully get that this style has a very thin base, they were just too thin and flimsy. The toppings continually fell off. Even the mozzarella wouldn’t stay on the pizza, which was a first for me and a struggle for my children.

I had ordered a larger pizza which had some particularly tasty salami and roasted peppers on it, but it seemed to have been made with the same sized piece of dough as the smaller pizzas and just stretched even more so it basically disintegrated in the middle, which was a real shame.

Scarpello & Co

The thing that really makes a great pizza for me is a terrific tomato sauce, but the sauce on these pizzas was weak and lacking any depth of flavour.

There were positives with the food. The toppings were generally top quality — particularly the meat toppings — there were great garlic and herb dips and they served some cracking chips, so it wasn’t all bad.

Also, the ice creams that came as part of the kid’s meals were rich and full of flavour, but thinking about that sadly stokes the fires of my next issue, which was with the service.

It was very much a case of we ordered and the food was delivered with no other interaction. The ice creams were delivered with a ninja-like stealth, and nobody offered us adults a dessert. I did try to get a server’s attention to order some, but to no avail, so I eventually just gave up.

My one final annoyance was that they offered us a pizza box to take home the uneaten slices and then charged me 30p for it. I know it is a petty complaint, and had it been a better experience I would never be so petty, but it felt unnecessary as the food had not been cheap.

Great expectations were my undoing here. I had prepared myself for something pretty special and instead I was left disappointed. What we got was fine but far from exceptional.

The food

3 x soft drinks £8.70

2 x kids’ drinks £2.20

3 kids’ meals £29

Large pizza £14.50

Regular pizza £13

Skinny fries £3.50

Campania fries £4

3x dips £3.60

Pizza box £0.30

Total £78.80

